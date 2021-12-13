Kashmir cold wave intensifies

The Meteorological Department has forecast light rain/snow at isolated to scattered places in Jammu and Kashmir for Tuesday. (Representational image)

The cold wave in Kashmir has intensified with the mercury settling several notches below the freezing point, officials said on Monday.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 3.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday night — down by 0.5 degrees from the previous night. It was the second coldest night of the season so far, the officials said.

Gulmarg tourist destination in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 5 degrees Celsius — up from minus 4.2 degrees Celsius the previous night.

The officials said Pahalgam, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, was the coldest recorded place in the Valley at a low of minus 5.3 degrees Celsius.

The mercury in Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at a low of minus 4.2 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund, the gateway town to the Valley, recorded minus 2.8 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag registered a low of minus 3.5 degrees Celsius.

