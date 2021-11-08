Kartik Purnima 2021: Longest lunar eclipse of the century set to occur on November 19; Here’s everything to know

The eclipse on November 19 will be a partial lunar eclipse. (Representational image)

Kartik Purnima 2021: Kartik Purnima is slated to occur on November 19 this year. It is an auspicious occasion as per the Hindu calendar, and on this occasion, people take dips in the holy river Ganga and make donations. They also pray to Lord Vishnu on this occasion. However, like it happened last year, Kartik Purnima 2021 is coinciding with a lunar eclipse. But not just any lunar eclipse. The lunar eclipse that will occur on November 19, 2021, will be the longest lunar eclipse of the century. Here’s everything about the eclipse and when and where to watch it.

Lunar Eclipse November 2021

The eclipse on November 19 will be a partial lunar eclipse, but the Earth’s shadow on the Moon will almost cover it completely. According to US space agency NASA, the partial lunar eclipse will last for 3 hours and 28 minutes. During this time, 97% of the Moon will be covered by the Earth’s shadow.

Lunar Eclipse 2021: When and where to watch

Since the eclipse is the longest lunar eclipse in the century, most of the world would be able to watch the eclipse. However, sadly, India is not in that list. India will catch that eclipse at the very tail end of the eclipse. The penumbral lunar eclipse, during which the Earth’s umbra covers the Moon, will begin at 11:32 am India time, and the partial lunar eclipse will begin at 12:48 pm. The eclipse will be at its peak at 2:32 pm, and the partial eclipse will end at 4:17 pm. The eclipse will not be visible in India during any of these times due to it being under the horizon.

But, the penumbral eclipse is expected to end at 5:33 pm, and by this time, the moonrise would have happened, which means that people in parts of north India and most of east India would only be able to see a small portion of the penumbral part of the lunar eclipse. Entire west and south India will not be able to catch any aspect of the eclipse.