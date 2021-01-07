  • MORE MARKET STATS

Karnataka: Yellow alert sounded; heavy rain likely in coastal regions

By: |
Updated: Jan 07, 2021 7:38 PM

The Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority has sounded a yellow alert for Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu and Shivamogga for the next two days.

Karnataka: Yellow alert sounded; heavy rain likely in coastal regionsKarnataka Yellow alert: The KSDMA in a statement said that most districts of Karnataka state are likely to receive "fairly widespread to widespread with light to moderate rains and at isolated places heavy to very heavy rains associated with thunder activity during the next 48 hours." (PTI Photo/File/Representational image)

A yellow alert has been sounded in the coastal and Malnad regions of Karnataka as the upper air cyclonic circulation brought heavy showers in many parts of the state on Thursday.

The Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority has sounded a yellow alert for Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu and Shivamogga for the next two days.

Related News

The KSDMA in a statement said that most districts of Karnataka state are likely to receive “fairly widespread to widespread with light to moderate rains and at isolated places heavy to very heavy rains associated with thunder activity during the next 48 hours.”

It said that Malnad and coastal districts would receive widespread moderate rains with heavy to very heavy rains in some isolated places.

However, South and North Interior Karnataka districts may receive scattered to moderate rainfall.

The KSDMA said in a statement that under the influence of wind continuity and also a trough at low level easterlies over Karnataka and due to cyclonic circulation and trough over central part of Arabian Sea and southern part of Bay of Bengal rains were lashing many parts of the state.

According to the officials, there was rainfall in Shivamogga, Kodagu, Kalaburagi, Bengaluru, Mandya, Ramanagara, Hubballi-Dharwad, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Ballari and Hassan for the past two days.

However, there were no reports of loss of lives and properties due to the rains.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

KarnatakaWeather
  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Karnataka Yellow alert sounded heavy rain likely in coastal regions
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Frothing in Yamuna: Delhi govt prepares 9-point action plan
2Human-Wildlife Conflict: Centre advises swift compensation, active role of Gram Panchayats, use of Fasal Bima Yojana to state governments
3New cell by Delhi government to monitor transplantation efforts by development agencies