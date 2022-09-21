Jupiter to come closest to Earth in 70 years! Here’s when and how to watch the largest planet in the solar system

A rare planetary conjugation is awaited on Monday, September 26. Over two years after Jupiter came closest to Saturn it is now headed up. The largest planet in the solar system will come the closest to our mother planet in the last 70 years. In September, Jupiter will appear as a massive star in the sky as the Sun sets in the west. This event, which is referred to as an opposition, is regarded as a rare and extraordinary sight. According to NASA scientists, this dynamic can make for a great viewing opportunity.

How often does Jupiter come close to Earth



During opposition, Jupiter makes its closest approach to Earth every 13 months. It’s also brighter and larger during this period.

Due to Earth and Jupiter’s imperfect orbits, they often go past each other at different distances.

How far away will Jupiter be from Earth?

At its closest approach, Jupiter will be about 367 million miles away from Earth, which is the same distance it was in 1963. In comparison, the massive planet is about 600 million miles away from Earth at its farthest point. This means both planets will travel to reduce the distance between each other to half.

Also Read: NASA’s James Webb Telescope captures scintillating images of Mars; Here’s what they say about the Red Planet

How to watch the Jupiter-Earth conjunction

You can watch the conjunction at a high elevation in a dark and dry area, according to Adam Kobelski. To gaze at Jupiter in more detail use binoculars or a larger telescope. The views should be great for a few days before and after Sept. 26. Apart from the moon, it will be one of the brightest objects in the night sky during these days.