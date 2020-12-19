  • MORE MARKET STATS

J&K weather: Srinagar at -6.6 degrees Celsius records coldest night of season

By: |
December 19, 2020 3:29 PM

The mercury in Pahalgam in south Kashmir settled at a low of minus 9.5 degrees Celsius, the coldest recorded place in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir weather, J & K cold, Srinagar coldest night of season, srinagar temperature, coldest place in Jammu and KashmirJ&K is bracing up for the 40-day harshest winter period. (Representational Image, IE)z

Srinagar experienced the coldest night of the season so far on Saturday as Kashmir continued to reel under freezing night temperatures, the meteorological department said. The Valley is bracing up for the 40-day harshest winter period, ‘Chillai-Kalan’, from Monday when the chances of snowfall are frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. Srinagar recorded a low of minus 6.6 degrees Celsius, down from the previous night’s minus 6.0 degrees Celsius, the weather officials said.

The mercury in Pahalgam in south Kashmir settled at a low of minus 9.5 degrees Celsius, the coldest recorded place in Jammu and Kashmir. The minimum temperature in Gulmarg was minus 9.2 degrees Celsius, up from minus 10.6 degrees, the officials said.

Related News

Qazigund the gateway town to the Valley recorded a minimum of minus 5.9 degrees Celsius, Kupwara registered a low of minus 6.0 degrees and Kokernag minus 6.0 degrees Celsius, according to the officials. The Met department said while no major snowfall was expected till the end of the month, there was a possibility of light to moderate snowfall on Monday and Tuesday at isolated places of Kashmir.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. J&K weather Srinagar at -6.6 degrees Celsius records coldest night of season
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1China’s space probe brought 1,731 grams of samples from the moon
2NGT extends time for constitution of biodiversity management committees
3Delhi weather update: At 3.9 deg C, Delhi records season’s lowest minimum temperature, says IMD