  • MORE MARKET STATS

Jammu and Kashmir: Rise in temperature gives Srinagar residents respite from intense cold

By: |
January 11, 2021 3:04 PM

Srinagar city -- the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir -- recorded a low of minus 0.2 degrees Celsius up from minus 2.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, the officials said.

jammu and kashmir coldThe minimum temperature in Gulmarg tourist resort settled at minus 9.6 degrees Celsius down from minus 7.2 degrees Celsius the night earlier. (Photo source: IE)

There was some respite for residents of Srinagar from intense cold as minimum temperatures rose at most places in Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

Srinagar city — the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir — recorded a low of minus 0.2 degrees Celsius up from minus 2.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, the officials said.

Related News

The minimum temperature in Gulmarg tourist resort settled at minus 9.6 degrees Celsius down from minus 7.2 degrees Celsius the night earlier. Gulmarg was the coldest recorded place in the valley.

Pahalgam tourist resort, which also serves as a base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 4.6 degrees Celsius, up from minus 5.9 degrees Celsius a night earlier.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 0.2 degrees Celsius, Kupwara, in the north, minus 1.0 degrees Celsius and Kokernag minus 2.0 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman has predicted generally dry weather over the next few days.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of ‘Chillai-Kalan’ — the 40-day harshest winter period when a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably leading to the freezing of water bodies, including the famous Dal Lake here as well as the water supply lines in several parts of the valley.

The chances of snowfall are the most frequent and maximum during this period and most areas, especially in the higher reaches, receive heavy snowfall. While ‘Chillai-Kalan’ ? which began on December 21 — will end on January 31, the cold wave continues even after that in Kashmir with a 20-day-long ‘Chillai-Khurd’ (small cold) and a 10-day-long ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Jammu and Kashmir Rise in temperature gives Srinagar residents respite from intense cold
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Delhi weather: Minimum temperature dips to 7 degrees Celsius
2A cold draft? Arctic policy needs more global orientation
3Gaganyaan Mission: Two flight surgeons to soon leave for Russia for training: Science