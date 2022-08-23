James Webb Space Telescope captures Jupiter in all its glory, check pictures here

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has something new for us all. It has presented some stunning images of the gas giant planet Jupiter. The telescope has captured the planet in great detail which, NASA said, “will give scientists even more clues to Jupiter’s inner life”. The infrared images shared by NASA shows Jupiter with all its signature elements – giant storms, powerful winds, auroras and extreme temperatures.

“We hadn’t really expected it to be this good, to be honest,” planetary astronomer Imke de Pater said in a press statement. “It’s really remarkable that we can see details on Jupiter together with its rings, tiny satellites, and even galaxies in one image,” she added. De Pater led the observations of Jupiter with Thierry Fouchet, a professor at the Paris Observatory, as part of an international collaboration for Webb’s Early Release Science program.

In a wide-field view, an image also shows faint rings around the planet along with two moons — Amalthea and Adrastea — out of the many. “The fuzzy spots in the lower background are likely galaxies “photobombing” this Jovian view,” NASA said. “This one image sums up the science of our Jupiter system program, which studies the dynamics and chemistry of Jupiter itself, its rings, and its satellite system,” professor Thierry Fouchet said.

Elaborating on the auroras, NASA said that they extend to high altitudes above both the northern and southern poles of Jupiter. “The auroras shine in a filter that is mapped to redder colours, which also highlights light reflected from lower clouds and upper hazes. A different filter, mapped to yellows and greens, shows hazes swirling around the northern and southern poles. A third filter, mapped to blues, showcases light that is reflected from a deeper main cloud,” the agency explained.

The James Webb Space Telescope keeps providing us with some spectacular information from outer space. In July, NASA said that the telescope has detected signs of water, along with evidence for clouds and haze, in the atmosphere of a hot, puffy gas giant planet over a thousand light years away. The telescope was launched from French Guiana on December 25, 2021.