It’s official! NASA prepares team to study ‘unidentified aerial phenomena’

NASA has selected a team of 16 individuals who will be studying the unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP). This basically means that the study will be conducted on the observations which cannot be identified by any aircraft or as any natural phenomena. The study, which is expected to take nine months, will begin on October 24. It will analyze the various sources of information that can be used to identify the characteristics of unmanned systems (UAPs) for NASA and other organizations. The team will then develop a strategy that will allow the agency to analyze the data and make informed decisions regarding the future use of UAPs.

The study will focus on unclassified data. Details of the report will be released to the public in 2023.

According to NASA’s website, Thomas Zurbuchen, the agency’s science mission director, has said that the team’s goal is to explore the unknown in space and the atmosphere. “Understanding the data we have surrounding unidentified aerial phenomena is critical to helping us draw scientific conclusions about what is happening in our skies. Data is the language of scientists and makes the unexplainable, explainableUnderstanding the data collected by ground-based observatories and other space-based sensors can help scientists identify what’s happening in the skies,” he said, as quoted on NASA website.

The agency’s study on unidentified aerial phenomena is of interest both to air safety and national security and aligns with one of NASA’s goals. Since it is impossible to determine the nature of these phenomena without access to a large amount of data, the objective of the study is to provide scientists with the necessary information to identify them.

NASA's Daniel Evans is the agency's official in charge of overseeing this study. The team, which is composed of experts from various fields, is chaired by David Spergel of the Simons Foundation.