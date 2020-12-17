ISRO’s PSLV-C50 lifts off successfully with communication satellite CMS-01

ISRO’s trusted polar satellite launch vehicle carrying the space agency’s latest communication satellite CMS-01 lifted off from the spaceport here on Thursday.
The satellite is envisaged for providing services in Extended-C Band of the frequency spectrum covering India, Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands.
As the 25-hour countdown, which began on Wednesday at 2.41 hours, concluded, the launch vehicle PSLV-C50 on its 52nd mission blasted off at 3.41pm from the second launch pad at the spaceport, ISRO said.
