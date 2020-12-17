  • MORE MARKET STATS

ISRO’s PSLV-C50 lifts off successfully with communication satellite CMS-01

By: |
December 17, 2020 4:19 PM

As the 25-hour countdown, which began on Wednesday at 2.41 hours, concluded, the launch vehicle PSLV-C50 on its 52nd mission blasted off at 3.41pm from the second launch pad at the spaceport, ISRO said.

The satellite is envisaged for providing services in Extended-C Band of the frequency spectrum covering India. (Representative image)

ISRO’s trusted polar satellite launch vehicle carrying the space agency’s latest communication satellite CMS-01 lifted off from the spaceport here on Thursday.

The satellite is envisaged for providing services in Extended-C Band of the frequency spectrum covering India, Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands.

Related News

As the 25-hour countdown, which began on Wednesday at 2.41 hours, concluded, the launch vehicle PSLV-C50 on its 52nd mission blasted off at 3.41pm from the second launch pad at the spaceport, ISRO said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. ISRO’s PSLV-C50 lifts off successfully with communication satellite CMS-01
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1China’s lunar capsule returns with fresh Moon rocks, sparks new space race
2ISRO sets up dedicated control centre for Space Situational Awareness
3Countdown begins for launch of communication satellite CMS-01 on-board PSLV-C50