ISRO’s PSLV-C48 RISAT-2BR1 launch countdown begins

PSLV-C48 is the 50th mission of PSLV by ISRO and it will launch RISAT-2BR1 from the First Launch Pad (FLP).

Indian Space Research Organization tweeted that the countdown for the launch of PSLVC48/RISAT2BR1 mission commenced on Tuesday at 4:40(IST) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota. The launch itself is scheduled for 3:35 PM on December 11, 2019.

The launch of the RISAT-2BR1 will take place through Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, PSLV-C48 into the orbit at an inclination of 37 degrees. ISRO had previously launched its Earth-imaging and mapping satellite, Cartosat-3 on November 27.

According to ISRO’s website, RISAT-2BR1 is a Radar imaging earth observation satellite weighing about 628 kg.PSLV-C48 is the 50th mission of PSLV by ISRO and it will launch RISAT-2BR1 from the First Launch Pad (FLP) of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota. PSLV-C48 will also carry customer satellites of Israel, Italy, Japan and USA as co-passengers on its flight. These international customer satellites are being launched under a commercial arrangement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL).

Also Read | ISRO’s 50th PSLV QL mission to launch RISAT-2BR1 for space-based surveillance

Citizens interested in witnessing the launch of PSLV-C47/ CARTOSAT-3 can register themselves here: https://www.shar.gov.in/VSCREGISTRATION/index.jsp

How to reach Sriharikota: The nearest railway station is Sullurpeta, which is 18 km away from Sriharikota. The visitors are warned about limited public/private transport availability from Sullurpeta to Sriharikota. They are also advised by ISRO to carry Aadhar card/Driving License / Any govt-issued ID, mobile number & email ID ready for a hassle-free and quick registration process.

The countdown for the launch of #PSLVC48/#RISAT2BR1 mission commenced today at 1640 Hrs (IST) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota.#ISRO pic.twitter.com/fJYmCFRpJc — ISRO (@isro) December 10, 2019

The Cartosat-3 was a third-generation advanced satellite. ISRO had said that it had high-resolution imaging capability. The satellite was placed with an inclination of 97.5 degrees in an orbit of 509 km. It has a mission life of five years. It had a mass of 1,625 kg. It aims to help improve rural resource and infrastructural development and hopes to help in large scale urban planning and coastal land use. It will also help, Land Information System (LIS) and Geographical Information System (GIS) applications.

PSLV-C47 was the 21st flight in the PSLV category of XL configuration. It had 6 strap on motors. 13 commercial nanosatellites from the United States of America as part of a commercial arrangement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), Department of Space, were carried by it as well. ISRO had mentioned this would be the 74th launch vehicle mission from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR, Sriharikota.