ISRO’s PSLV-C47 Cartosat-3 launch countdown begins

ISRO has mentioned this would be the 74th launch vehicle mission from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR, Sriharikota.

The Indian Space Research Organization has started the countdown for its highly anticipated launch of PSLV-C47/ CARTOSAT-3. ISRO has tweeted about the commencement of a 26 hours countdown. It started at 7:28 AM today at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR, Sriharikota. The launch itself is scheduled for 9:28 PM on November 27, 2019.

ISRO had previously rescheduled the launch of its Earth-imaging and mapping satellite, Cartosat-3 from November 25 to November 27. The launch of the satellites will take place through Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, PSLV-C47 into the Sun Synchronous Orbit.

The Cartosat-3 is a third-generation advanced satellite. ISRO has said that it has high-resolution imaging capability. The satellite will be placed with an inclination of 97.5 degrees in an orbit of 509 km. It has a mission life of five years. It has a mass of 1,625 kg. It aims to help improve rural resource and infrastructural development and hopes to help in large scale urban planning and coastal land use. It will also help, Land Information System (LIS) and Geographical Information System (GIS) applications.

26 hours countdown for the launch of PSLV-C47 mission commenced today at 0728 Hrs (IST) from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota.

Launch is scheduled at 0928 Hrs IST on November 27, 2019 Updates will continue… pic.twitter.com/2Gva0CSy5U — ISRO (@isro) November 26, 2019

PSLV-C47 is the 21st flight in the PSLV category of XL configuration. It will have 6 strap on motors. 13 commercial nanosatellites from the United States of America as part of a commercial arrangement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), Department of Space, will be carried by it as well. ISRO has mentioned this would be the 74th launch vehicle mission from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR, Sriharikota.

Citizens interested in witnessing the launch of PSLV-C47/ CARTOSAT-3 can register themselves here: https://www.shar.gov.in/VSCREGISTRATION/index.jsp

How to reach Sriharikota: The nearest railway station is Sullurpeta, which is 18 km away from Sriharikota. The visitors are warned about limited public/private transport availability from Sullurpeta to Sriharikota. They are also advised by ISRO to carry Aadhar card/Driving License / Any govt-issued ID, mobile number & email ID ready for a hassle-free and quick registration process.