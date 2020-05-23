ISRO’s Gaganyaan mission: Indian cosmonauts resume training in Russia for the country’s first manned space mission

Roscosmos also tweeted a picture of the Indian flag-bearing cosmonauts wearing a spacesuit. (Image courtesy: Roscosmos Twitter)

ISRO’s Gaganyaan: After being put on hold due to COVID-19 pandemic, the four cosmonauts shortlisted for India’s first manned space mission– Gaganyaan have resumed their training in Russia. Roscosmos, the Russian space corporation said in a statement that Gagarin Research & Test Cosmonaut Training Center (GCTC) restarted training of Indian cosmonauts under the contract between Glavkosmos, JSC (part of the Roscosmos State Space Corporation) and the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) Human Spaceflight Center on May 12.

“All four Indian cosmonauts undergoing training in Russia are in good health and feel fine. The health of Indian cosmonauts is carefully protected: GCTC continues to observe anti-epidemic regulations according to which sanitary and hygienic measures are carried out at all the GCTC facilities, social distancing measures are applied and the presence of unauthorized persons is restricted; all employees and cosmonauts must wear medical masks and gloves.”, Roscosmos has said in its statement.

Roscosmos also tweeted a picture of the Indian flag-bearing cosmonauts wearing a spacesuit. Four fighter pilots from the Indian Air Force are currently training in Moscow, and are likely to be possible candidates for the Gaganyaan program.

Roscosmos has said that the GCTC specialists are providing the Indian cosmonauts with theoretical classes on the fundamentals of astrogation, the basics of manned spacecraft control, and the Russian language.

The contract for Indian cosmonaut training between Glavkosmos and ISRO’s Human Spaceflight Center was signed on 27 June 2019 and their training in Russia began on 10 February 2020. At the end of March, a lockdown was suggested for the Indian cosmonauts due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Gaganyan mission is expected to be launched in 2022- in the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence. The project will cost Rs 10,000.