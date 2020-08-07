ISRO’s Gaganyaan: Indian astronauts training in Russia for manned space mission going smooth; check details

The four astronauts are taking the courses for general space training as well as learning about the systems of the Soyuz MS crewed spacecraft.

Gaganyaan project: Four Indian astronauts are currently training in Russia for Gaganyaan project and the preparations for the mission are going well. According to a report by The Indian Express citing Russian space corporation ROSCOSMOS, the training is going smooth and astronauts are determined to keep the training going. It is to note that Gaganyaan project is the first mission India is planning to execute by sending astronauts in space. The training, which started at Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center (GCTC) in February, had been put on hold as the Coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc across the countries. However, the training process resumed in May.

According to the report, the four astronauts are taking the courses for general space training as well as learning about the systems of the Soyuz MS crewed spacecraft. The training is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2021. ROSCOSMOS stated that so far, the Indian cosmonauts have been trained regarding “crew actions in the event of an abnormal descent module landing” on various surfaces. In February only, the training for landing in marshy, woody areas in winter has been completed wherein landing on “the water surface” has been taught by June. Last month, “the abnormal descent module landing in the steppe in summer” was also completed.

It is to note that the Human Spaceflight Centre of the Indian Space Research Organisation last year signed a contract with Gavkosmos, which is a subsidiary of ROSCOSMOS, to prepare the Indian candidates for a spaceflight. All training will be done in Russia that will focus on all necessary courses. The report said that Indian astronauts will have to take medical and physical training and they will also have to learn the Russian language, which is considered as one of the main international languages to be used for communication in space.

Meanwhile, all four Indian astronauts, as per the statement, are in good health and the training is going steadily as planned.