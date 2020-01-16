ISRO’s Gaganyaan: Four astronauts selected for India’s first manned space mission, to train in Russia

Gaganyaan news: India's heaviest launch vehicle Bahubali GSLV Mark-III will carry the astronauts to space.
Gaganyaan ISRO: The four astronauts shortlisted for the Gaganyaan project, India’s first manned space mission, will receive training in Russia for 11 months, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday. In a statement, Singh, who is the Minister of State for Atomic Energy and Space, said their training in Russia will start from the third week of January.
Also Read | ISRO’s first mission of the decade on this date! Ariane rocket to launch GSAT-30 satellite
“After 11 months of training in Russia, the astronauts will receive module-specific training in India. In that, they will be trained in crew and service module designed by ISRO, learn to operate it, work around it and do simulations,” the statement read.
The Rs 10,000-crore ambitious project is expected to be launched in 2022, the year of the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.
India’s heaviest launch vehicle Bahubali GSLV Mark-III will carry the astronauts to space.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.