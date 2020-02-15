ISRO’s exciting new technologies and space programmes lined up after Chandrayaan 2: Explained

The focus is on 17 new projects under Chandrayaan-1 data utilisation and 28 projects under Mars Orbitor Mission (MOM) data utilisation.

Space Grade Li-ion cells, Mini Synthetic Aperture Radar, 6, Optical Imaging System, Two way MSS Terminal are some of the new innovative technologies that have been developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation in recent times. This was informed by the government in the Parliament recently. In a written reply to a question, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that ISRO has come up with a few major innovative technologies during the last three years, which includes Space Grade Li-ion cells, NavIC Messaging Receiver, Mini Synthetic Aperture Radar, Thermal Sensors, Two Channel Digital Monopulse Tracking Receiver, Optical Imaging System, Pedcoat Liner and Two way MSS Terminal.

Apart from this, India’s premier space research organisation has also drawn up a long term plan ‘Space Vision 2025’ for space programmes. The long term plans of ISRO include Chandrayaan-3, X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPOSAT), Aditya-L1, Gaganyaan, Venus orbiter, DISHA aeronomy missions, Lunar Polar Exploration among others.

Apart from these, the focus is also on 17 new projects under Chandrayaan-1 data utilisation and 28 projects under Mars Orbitor Mission (MOM) data utilisation, Singh said.

Apart from these, 12 projects have also been selected underutilisation for Astrosat data.

Singh further said that ISRO has also signed MoUs with as many as 55 countries and five multilateral bodies so as to pursue cooperation in space science and research in order to share cost, time and risk. Among the programmes that are in place for encouraging R&D in space science, Technology and Applications include Research Sponsored programme (RESPOND), Space Technology The cell at Premier institutions like IITs, IISC & SPPU, Pune, Regional Academic Centres for Space (RACs) at prominent Universities in regions of East, South, West, North, Central and North East to encourage, R&D among others.

Also, among proposals that are in the pipeline to encourage R&D in areas of excellence through the partner include identifying Space National Academic partners, the minister said.