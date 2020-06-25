ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3: Two Jadavpur University researchers working on Moon mission’s landing; Details

The researchers are working on a simulation model.

ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 mission: Two researchers from Jadavpur University are working for ISRO’s Moon soft landing project. The Chandrayaan-3 mission of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has been a much talked about ambitious programme as the Indian space agency is aiming to place the lander softly on the south pole of the Moon, a place not yet explored by other country’s Moon missions. Now, two researchers from Jadavpur University, Sayan Chatterjee and Dr Amitava Gupta, have been working with the ISRO for its Moon landing project and others, according to a report by news agency PTI. The project, as per the report, is a part of the space agency’s ‘Respond programme’ with premier academic institutes of India related to space technologies and sciences.

The report quoted Electronics and Telecommunications Associate Professor and project’s co-investigator Sayan Chatterjee as saying that the simulation model they are working on considers the gradual descent of the lander during the touchdown to the surface in order to make sure that it does not crash and instead, lands “like a feather”. He added that the spiralling is planned during the terminal phase, after getting an angular view of the terrain at the landing site.

He was further quoted as explaining that their team is working on the designing and simulating part of the project, and the fabrication would be carried out by ISRO itself.

Dr Amitava Gupta, who is a professor at the Department of Power Engineering, was quoted by the report as saying that their research is considering the proper landing, looking at the way the lander moves and rotates, and that it does not gain speed all of sudden due to the gravitational pull of the Moon or pulled back and forth by opposing forces. He further said that the project is not just about the Chandrayaan mission, as the soft landing technique devised by them might be helpful in ISRO’s mission to other planets.

Chatterjee further said that those planets where optical imaging does not work, an appropriate imaging technique has to be adopted, as per the report.

The report further quoted Gupta as saying that they have roped in undergraduate students into the project as interns so that they can get an exposure to the live projects. Since Chandrayaan-3 is likely to take off this year itself, Chatterjee said that he was hopeful their project would be useful for it.