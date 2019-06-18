ISRO’s Chandrayaan 2 moon mission all set for July launch! Here’s all you need to know

Chandrayaan 2: A second national quest to the moon! India\u2019s second moon mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is scheduled for its official lift-off during its launch window from July 9 to July 16 in the next month. ISRO had announced recently that preparations for the launch are in full swing as the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark-III or GSLV Mk -III will carry Chandrayaan 2, India\u2019s spacecraft to its designated orbit of the moon. Chandrayaan 2 is said to be of supreme importance for establishing the country\u2019s dominance in space research and technology and it is also known to be very special. We take a look at some very interesting and imperative facts about Chandrayaan 2 and what it makes it truly special for India: Chandrayaan 2 - Everything you need to know about India's 2nd Lunar mission Chandrayaan 2 is an Indian lunar mission by ISRO and will go where no other country has ever gone before- the moon\u2019s south polar region. It is a 3.8 ton spacecraft and will have three modules on board, namely the Orbiter, the Lander (Vikram) and the Rover (Pragyan). The GSLV Mk-III is a three-stage vehicle which is the country\u2019s most powerful launcher to date, and according to ISRO, is capable of launching 4-ton class of satellites to the geosynchronous transfer orbit (GTO). Chandrayaan 2\u2019s Orbiter will observe the lunar surface and will relay communication between Earth and Chandrayaan 2\u2019s Lander (Vikram). Lander (Vikram), named after Dr Vikram A Sarabhai who is the Father of Indian Space Programme, is designed to execute a soft landing on the lunar surface. This is one of the main reasons which makes Chandrayaan 2 a special and unique mission for India and the world. Chandrayaan 2\u2019s rover is a 6-wheeled AI-powered robotic vehicle which will roll out its functioning through solar energy, will carry scientific experiments on the lunar surface for a time period of one lunar day. Scientifically, one lunar day is equal to 14 days of Earth. Chandrayaan 2 will be launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota by GSLV Mk-III between the launch window July 9-July 16 and is expected to land on the moon by September 6, 2019. The scientific experiments by the spacecraft are said to go on for roughly one year. The mission will develop a better understanding of the origin and evolution of the moon, which is the closest cosmic body to earth, invariably making it easier for satellite access and coverage. Chandrayaan 2 will conduct detailed topographical studies, comprehensive mineral analysis and several other experiments on the lunar surface. Achieving some of the very firsts, Chandrayaan 2 is the first space mission to be conducting a soft landing on the moon\u2019s south polar region. It is also the first Indian expedition to attempt soft landing with home grown technology. With Chandrayaan 2\u2019s successful landing, India will become the fourth country ever to soft land on the lunar surface. The launcher GSLV Mk-III has been completely designed and fabricated within the country which has paved way for setting a benchmark of space technological engineering. Interestingly, Chandrayaan 2 is also one such mission project where ISRO has roped in two senior women space scientists as project director and mission director. Ritu Karidhal and Muthayya Vanitha are at the helm of handling the project\u2019s main components. Chandrayaan 2 will be leveraging nearly a decade of scientific research and engineering expertise as the expedition will shed light on a completely unexplored territory of the Earth\u2019s natural satellite. The scientific discovery is said to make a paradigm shift in lunar expeditions for the entire global space arena. This will also propel further voyages to other frontiers in space.