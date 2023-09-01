ISRO’s Aditya-L1 Solar Mission 2023: Mark your calendars for another historical moment! Know date, launch time and other details

After the resounding success of its third Moon mission, Chandrayaan-3, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for another big space mission. The space agency is all set to launch the date of its next Aditya-L1 solar mission on Saturday (September 2).

Aditya-L1 will be ISRO’s first dedicated Indian space mission for observations of the Sun. This is a fully indigenous effort with the participation of national institutions being launched by the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency.

Aditya-L1 mission launch date and time

The Aditya-L1 mission is scheduled to be launched on September 2 at 11:50 am from the Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh. The overall budget of Aditya L1 is expected to be Rs 400 Crore.

Aditya-L1 mission live streaming details

ISRO also informed that this mission, which is designed to study the Sun, has completed launch rehearsals and internal checks. The Aditya L1 solar mission will be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of ISRO.

Rehearsal for Aditya-L1 launch completed

ISRO chief S Somnath said that the ISRO team has completed rehearsal for the launch. “We are just getting ready for the launch. The rocket and satellite are ready, we have completed the rehearsal for the launch. Tomorrow we have to start the countdown for the launch, the day after tomorrow,” Somnath said.

Aditya-L1 spacecraft

According to an ISRO statement, the Aditya-L1 spacecraft is designed to provide remote observations of the solar corona. The Aditya L1 spacecraft carries seven payloads to observe the photosphere, chromosphere, and the outermost layers of the Sun (the corona). It will make in situ observations at L1 (Sun-Earth Lagrangian point), which is about 1.5 million kilometres from the Earth, by using electromagnetic particle and magnetic field detectors.

Using the special vantage point L1, four payloads directly view the Sun and the remaining three payloads carry out in-situ studies of particles and fields at the Lagrange point L1. These experiments will provide a look at important scientific studies of the propagatory effect of solar dynamics in the interplanetary medium.

The suits of Aditya L1 payloads are expected to provide the most crucial information to understand the problem of coronal heating, coronal mass ejection, pre-flare and flare activities and their characteristics, dynamics of space weather, propagation of particles and fields, the statement said.

(With inputs from agencies)