ISRO to outsource production of PSLV, SSLV to private industries; focus on Gaganyaan

K Sivan, the chairman of ISRO, in a statement to the media, said that the organisation is looking at private industries which will help them in capacity building. (Image: ISRO) The Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO will outsource the production of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle and Small Satellite Launch Vehicle to private industries. K Sivan, the chairman of ISRO, in a statement to the media, said that the organisation is looking at private industries which will help them in capacity building.

The Chairman said that ISRO will concentrate on India’s first manned mission to the moon – Gaganyan as the Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants it to be accomplished by India’s 75th independence day in 2022. The ISRO chief revealed that the technology for this mission has already been developed and now they are looking to form a project team with good management structure.

Mr Sivan has said that they are in talks with the Indian army to select six people and then another 2-3 years would be required for their training. He also said ISRO would need to take the help of a foreign country for advanced training of the crew. “We have not decided which country we will choose for training. Russia, Germany and USA have the facilities,” Mr Sivan added.

As part of the Gaganyaan programme, ISRO will take up the first unmanned mission by the year December 2020, second in the following year in June and then it will finally send the first manned mission by 2022.

Antrix Managing Director Rakesh Sasibhushan said the small satellite service was a USD 18 billion market and they were looking at 50-60 launch vehicles per year. “We are looking for 50-60 vehicles per year, which is definitely going to make it commercially viable to produce… So the general capacity we are building, we are looking at a revenue of around Rs. 1,500 crore to Rs. 2,000 crore per year,” he said.

ISRO is looking at a busy schedule with 22 launches in a year and is also working on Chandrayaan 2 apart from carrying out the onerous task of sending Indian astronaut to space by 2022.