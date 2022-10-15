ISRO to make debut in global commercial market, its heaviest rocket to launch 36 broadband satellites of UK start-up

Making a debut in the global commercial launch service market, the Indian Space Research Organisation’s heaviest rocket LVM3 will launch British start-up OneWeb’s 36 broadband satellites from the spaceport in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota on October 23.

“Cryo stage, equipment bay (EB) assembly completed. Satellites are encapsulated and assembled in the vehicle. Final vehicle checks are in progress,” ISRO tweeted.

ISRO’s heaviest rocket LVM3 or Launch Vehicle Mark 3 was earlier called the GSLV Mk III or Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III.

The Bengaluru-based space agency said, “The launch of ‘LVM3 – M2/OneWeb India-1 Mission’ is scheduled at 0007 hours IST on October 23 (midnight of October 22).”

“It is the first LVM3-dedicated commercial launch on demand through NSIL,” ISRO had said. “This contract with M/s OneWeb is a historic milestone for NSIL and ISRO, as LVM3, is making its entry into the global commercial launch service market,” it had said. This will also be the first time a rocket other than Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) is being used to carry out commercial launch, the IE reported.

Launching Of OneWeb LEO

Earlier this month, ISRO said that NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a central public sector enterprise under the Department of Space and the commercial arm of the space agency, had signed two launch service contracts with the UK-based Network Access Associates Limited (OneWeb) for launching OneWeb LEO (low earth orbit) broadband communication satellites on-board ISRO’s LVM3.

The newest rocket is capable of launching a four-tonne class of satellites into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). LVM3 is a three-stage vehicle with two solid motor strap-ons, a liquid propellant core stage and a cryogenic stage.

According to a report by IE, the space agency has also opened the viewing gallery for the people to witness the launch, which has been done for the first time since the pandemic started.

India’s Bharti Enterprises is a major investor and shareholder in OneWeb.