ISRO to launch SSLV-D1 on August 7; Here’s how you can watch it up-close

India’s space history awaiting another milestone! India’s Space Research Organisation (ISRO), will launch its new satellite, the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle(SSLV), on August 7 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota. The public can watch the launch from the organization’s launch viewers’ gallery. The vehicle, which is designed to launch satellites, will be launched at 9:20 am.

ISRO has invited common citizens to watch the launch of the SSLV-D1 Mission from Sriharikota’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre. The event will be carried out on August 7. The launch of the satellite is scheduled to take place at 9:20 am on August 7. To view the event, the public can register at the SDSC’s Launch View Gallery website. Registration is open at https://lvg.shar.gov.in/VSCREGISTRATION/index.jsp,” ISRO said in a tweet.

The launch venue of the Space Port of India, which is located in Sriharikota, is very popular with tourists. Thousands of people can watch the event from the gallery. On March 14, the ground testing of the new solid booster stage for the S-Class satellite of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) was carried out at the facility.

All the propulsion parameters during the test were found satisfactory and closely matched with the predictions.

What we know about SSLV Mission and its purpose

The new solid booster stage, which is called the SS1 motor, features three solid propulsion segments. It is equipped with various new technologies and features, such as a bond-free joint between the multiple segments, a high-powered electromechanical actuator, and an ignitor with digital control electronics and simultaneous propellant casting of all segments. The components are first validated in the ground test.

Following the successful ground test of the new solid booster stage, the first developmental flight of the SSLV-D1 will be carried out in May 2022. The remaining two stages of the SSLV mission, namely the SS2 and SS3, have also successfully undergone ground tests.

The launch of the new satellite launch vehicle, originally scheduled for the last quarter of 2021, was delayed due to the pandemic. This issue could affect the country’s economic growth in the space market, found experts. The new launch vehicle, which is designed to carry out quick turnarounds for missions, is also expected to keep in mind the commercial launches to low earth orbit.

The maiden flight of the SSLV will be used to launch the Earth observation satellite known as the EOS-2. It will be used to develop and implement various GIS applications. The satellite, which weighs about 140 kg, will have a lifespan of ten months. It will be equipped with two infrared cameras with a resolution of 6 metres.

The SSLV will also be carrying the AazadiSat, a satellite developed by hundreds of students from across the country. It was sent to Sriharikota on Monday to integrate with the launch vehicle.

The new launch vehicle, which is mainly designed for carrying commercial satellites, is expected to cost around a fourth of the current PSLV. The government has sanctioned Rs 169 crores for the development of the project that covers the development & qualification of the vehicle systems and the flight demonstration through three development flights (SSLV-D1, SSLV-D2 & SSLV-D3). It can be assembled by a team of six individuals in just seven days only.