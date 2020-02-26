ISRO to launch new age geo imaging satellite GISAT-1; check details

The satellite will operate from a geostationary orbit

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch its Geo Imaging Satellite (GISAT-1) through its Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F10). The launch will take place on March 5, 2020, at 5:43 PM (timings are subjected to weather conditions) and the schedule is tentative, ISRO said in a statement. It will be launched from the second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota. The launch can also be witnessed by registering with ISRO.

The satellite will operate from geostationary orbit and will provide real-time observation of the Indian subcontinent at frequent intervals and cloud-free conditions.

About GISAT-1

Geo Imaging Satellite weighs about 2,268 kg and it is the first observation satellite for Earth that will be placed in Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit, ISRO said. The satellite which will be placed by GSLV-F10 is expected to reach the final orbit (geostationary) with the use of the onboard propulsion system. Moreover, “a 4-metre diameter Ogive shaped payload fairing” will be flying for the first time during GSLV flight. According to the ISRO, this will be the fourteenth flight of the GSLV.

ISRO had planned to send a big number of earth observation (EO) satellites. Around 10 of these earth observation (EO) satellites were planned during the financial year 2020-21, the latest annual report of the Indian Space Research Organisation (2019-20) revealed. This category for the first time has introduced Geo Imaging Satellite, GISAT-1.

Meanwhile, the organisation has planned five satellites for the next fiscal which includes, three communication satellites and two navigation satellites, according to the annual report. The category of communication satellite is major when it comes to space infrastructure. Moreover, the annual plan mentioned another 36 missions that included both satellites and launchers. While the organisation had proposed six earth observation satellites for the current financial year, two are due to launch. ISRO is also planning to add 8 EO satellites in FY 22, the report said.