ISRO to launch Indian earth observation satellite EOS-01, nine international customer spacecraft on November 7

By: |
October 28, 2020 9:53 PM

ISRO Chairman K Sivan had said in June that ten space missions being prepared for launch this year have been 'disturbed' due to the lockdown.

(Representational image)

India would launch its latest earth observation satellite EOS-01 and nine international customer spacecraft onboard its Polar rocket PSLV-C49 from the spaceport of Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on November 7, ISRO said on Wednesday.

This is the first launch by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) since the COVID-19 induced lockdown came into force in March.

EOS-01 is intended for applications in agriculture, forestry and disaster management support, the city-headquartered ISRO said.

“The launch is tentatively scheduled at 3.02 pm on November 7 subject to weather conditions” from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, it said in a statement.

The customer satellites are being launched under commercial agreement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), Department of Space, the space agency said, without giving further details.

This will be the 51st mission of ISRO’s workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle.

In view of the strict COVID-19 pandemic norms in place at the launch centre, gathering of media personnel there was not planned and the viewing gallery will be closed, ISRO said.

However, the live telecast of the launch will be available on ISRO website, Youtube, Facebook and Twitter channels, it added.

Speaking to PTI in June, Sivan had said ISRO will make an assessment of the impact of the lockdown on its missions.

Because of this (pandemic), everything got disturbed. We have to make an assessment after the COVID-19 issue is resolved, he had said.

