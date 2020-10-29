ISRO to launch EOS-01, 9 international satellites; Here’s all you need to know

The ISRO stated that November 7 scheduled launch will be live-streamed on ISRO website, ISRO's Facebook page, ISRO's official Twitter handle and YouTube channel.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch EOS-01 satellite along with nine customer satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota. ISRO’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C49) will launch these ten satellites on November 7 at 3.02 pm. ISRO, however, has mentioned that the scheduled launch schedule is subject to weather conditions.

Here is all you need to know about ISRO launch

1. The scheduled November 7 launch will be PSLV’s 51st mission. It will launch primary satellite EOS-01 along with nine international customer satellites.

2. The EOS-01 is an earth observation satellite. This is being launched for applications in agriculture, forestry and disaster management support.

3. The nine customer satellites are being launched as part of a commercial agreement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), Department of Space.

4. The ISRO has announced a few norms at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in view of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

5. The ISRO has said that there is no planned gathering of media at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

6. The Launch viewing gallery will remain closed during this launch, the ISRO said.

When and Where to watch ISRO launch?

The ISRO stated that November 7 scheduled launch will be live-streamed on ISRO website, ISRO’s Facebook page, ISRO’s official Twitter handle and YouTube channel.

What is PSLV?

India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) is the third generation launch vehicle. PSLV is the first launch vehicle which is equipped with liquid stages. PSLV’s first successful launch in October 1994. PSLV was used two of the most important missions. These are Chandrayaan-1 in 2008 and Mars Orbiter Spacecraft in 2013.