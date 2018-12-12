ISRO to launch communication satellite GSAT-7A on December 19

Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV), in its 13th flight, will inject GSAT-7A into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). (Twitter/ISRO)

India will launch its latest communication satellite, GSAT-7A from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota onboard the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle GSLV-F11 on December 19, Indian Space Research Organisation said Wednesday. The 2,250 kg GSAT-7A is the 35th Indian Communication satellite built by ISRO. It is configured on ISRO’s standard I-2000 Kg (I-2K) Bus, the space agency said. The satellite with a mission life of eight years is built to provide communication capability to the users in Ku-band over the Indian region, the ISRO added.

Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV), in its 13th flight, will inject GSAT-7A into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). The satellite will be placed in its final Geostationary Orbit (GEO) using the onboard propulsion system, ISRO said, adding GSAT-7A will take a few days after separation from the launcher to reach its orbital slot. GSLV-F11 is ISRO’s fourth generation launch vehicle with three stages.

The four liquid strap-ons and a solid rocket motor at the core form the first stage of the launch vehicle, while the second stage is equipped with high thrust engine using liquid fuel, the space agency said on its website. The Cryogenic Upper Stage forms the third and final stage of the vehicle, it added.