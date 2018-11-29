ISRO successfully launches HysIS and 30 foreign satellites with PSLV C-43 rocket: All you need to know

The PSLV-C43 mission’s payload consists of HysIS satellite, one micro-satellite and 29 nano satellites . The total combined weight of satellites is 641.5kg. (ANI)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday launched the PSLV-C43/HysIS mission from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The mission, ISRO’s sixth this year, saw the launch of HysIS – India’s own earth observation satellite. It was accompanied by 30 other satellites from other nations, which included 23 from the US.

This spacecraft was launched from the space centre at 9.58 am in the morning spewing thick orange flame. The PSLV has a length of 39.4 m. It has a four-stage rocket, that has solid and liquid stages on an alternate basis. The PSLV-C43 is the core-alone version of the launch vehicle and weighs about 230 tonnes. The launch was the 13th successful launch of this PSLV model.

The PSLV-C43 mission's payload consists of HysIS satellite, one micro-satellite and 29 nano satellites. The total combined weight of satellites is 641.5kg.

While the foreign satellites were launched to an altitude of 504 km from the Earth’s surface, ISRO’s HysIS satellite was launched at an altitude of 636 km. The satellite was put in a polar synchronous orbit, which set it in motion along the axis that runs along the Earth’s geographic North and the South Pole.

The space centre had earlier carried out a satellite mission for close to two hours in January. The main objective of HysIS is to do research on the earth’s surface in visible, close to infrared and shortwave infrared regions of electromagnetic spectrum. The study will also help for strategic purposes.