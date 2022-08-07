scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

ISRO’s Sunday Stunner! SSLV-D1’s maiden flight from Sriharikota carries 2 satellites – EOS02, Azaadisat

ISRO, India’s premier space agency, scripted yet another stunning history on Sunday after the successful lift-off of SSLV-D1, which is carrying two satellites. Termed as the next-generation mission, the SSLV puts the Indian Space Research Organisation in new sphere. The SSLV-D1 mission is carrying a student satellite and an Earth observation satellite, latest reports say. […]

Written by FE Science
Updated:
Isro, SSLV launch, Sriharikota live news, SSLVD1 maiden flight, EOS02, Azaadisat

ISRO, India’s premier space agency, scripted yet another stunning history on Sunday after the successful lift-off of SSLV-D1, which is carrying two satellites. Termed as the next-generation mission, the SSLV puts the Indian Space Research Organisation in new sphere. The SSLV-D1 mission is carrying a student satellite and an Earth observation satellite, latest reports say. Apart from the scientists and technical team, general public was also invited to view the spectacular sight of the blast-off at the Sriharikota spaceport. The countdown for SSLV, which stands for Small Satellite Launch Vehicle, was completed after seven and a half hours, says ISRO.

More Stories on
ISRO
Science News

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Most Read In Science