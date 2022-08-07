ISRO’s Sunday Stunner! SSLV-D1’s maiden flight from Sriharikota carries 2 satellites – EOS02, Azaadisat

ISRO, India’s premier space agency, scripted yet another stunning history on Sunday after the successful lift-off of SSLV-D1, which is carrying two satellites. Termed as the next-generation mission, the SSLV puts the Indian Space Research Organisation in new sphere. The SSLV-D1 mission is carrying a student satellite and an Earth observation satellite, latest reports say. Apart from the scientists and technical team, general public was also invited to view the spectacular sight of the blast-off at the Sriharikota spaceport. The countdown for SSLV, which stands for Small Satellite Launch Vehicle, was completed after seven and a half hours, says ISRO.