ISRO scientist N Valarmathi, the voice behind Chandrayaan-3’s launch countdown, passes away at 64

ISRO scientist N Valarmathi, the powerful voice behind several ISRO mission launches, including Chandrayaan-3 launch, has passed away aged 64, as per several media reports.

The Chandrayaan-3 launch, which happened on July 14, was reportedly her last.

As per a report by Wion, Valarmathi passed away on Saturday evening after having a heart attack in Chennai. However, Sidharth.M.P, a Senior Correspondent at Wion, took to X to make a correction in his original report saying, “Initially, I was told by relevant ppl that her last announcement was on 14th July for Chandrayaan-3 lift-off However, it is now understood that her last announcement was during the PSLV C56 mission that lifted-off on July 30th Thanks, apologies.”

A former ISRO Director Dr. P V Venkitakrishnan took to X, formerly called Twitter, to condole her demise and wrote, “The voice of Valarmathi Madam will not be there for the countdowns of future missions of ISRO from Sriharikotta. Chandrayan 3 was her final countdown announcement. An unexpected demise . Feel so sad. Pranams!”

Who was N Valarmathi?

As per a Hindustan Times report, Valarmathi was born on July 31, 1959 and joined ISRO in 1984. She participated in several missions and served as the project director of RISAT-1, the first indigenously-developed Radar Imaging Satellite (RIS) and India’s second such satellite. This satellite was launched in April 2012.

On August 15, 2015, she became the first recipient of the prestigious Abdul Kalam Award.

India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission



India’s third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, made a successful soft-landing on the Moon on August 23. Earlier on September 2, ISRO said that the mission’s Pragyan Rover has now been safely parked and set into Sleep mode. The rover has conducted several experiments on the Moon. Its battery is currently fully charged and the solar panel is oriented in a way to receive the light at the next sunrise expected on September 22. The receiver has been kept on. “Hoping for a successful awakening for another set of assignments! Else, it will forever stay there as India’s lunar ambassador,” ISRO added.