ISRO satellite to guard India’s borders soon; Satellite launch in March this year

The satellite will be fixed at a particular spot so that it looks over the Indian subcontinent all the time.

Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO is all set to launch a new earth observation satellite GISAT 1 in March this year. The Geo Imaging satellite will be launched from the Sriharikota Satellite Launch Centre. The satellite which will be carried in an Earth Observing (EO) spacecraft will be placed in the geostationary orbit of around 36,000 kilometre, according to a report by the Hindu. This is the first of the two EO satellites that are going to be launched by the ISRO. The satellite will be fixed at a particular spot so that it looks over the Indian subcontinent all the time.

With the launch of this satellite, we can keep an eye on our borders with the help of the high-resolution cameras and also observe any changes in the geographical area of the country, the Hindu quoted Alok Kumar Srivastava, senior ISRO scientist as saying. Srivastava also said that so far all the EO satellites have been placed in the 600 km orbit.

On the issue of the re-launch of the Chandrayaan mission, Srivastava said that the space agency will relaunch the mission within a year’s time and the government has already approved Chandrayaan mission 3. He further hoped that this time the ISRO succeeds in the mission with flying colours. Last year the lunar mission of the space agency Chandrayaan 2 failed to land on the moon’s surface.

Regarding the plan of developing India’s own space station Srivastava said that in the next 10 years, the country will have its own space station just like the United States and China. He also informed that the ISRO is in the process of sending two unmanned missions in the space and afterwards will send a manned mission to the space.e