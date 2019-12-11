  1. Home
ISRO’s RISAT-2BR1 launch Live: PSLV QL’s 50th mission to lift off from Sriharikota

New Delhi | Updated:Dec 11, 2019 9:59:27 am

ISRO launch today LIVE Updates: With RISAT-2BR1, PSLV will also carry nine other commercial foreign satellites from countries such as the US, Italy, Japan and Israel under a commercial contract with New Space India Limited (NSIL).

ISRO RISAT-2BR1 imageISRO’s RISAT-2BR1 launch Live Updates: The countdown for launch started on Tuesday evening. (Image- ISRO twitter)

ISRO’s RISAT-2BR1 launch Live Updates: ISRO or the Indian Space Research Organisation is launching Radar Imaging Satellite RISAT-2BR1 at 3.25 pm today from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota. The countdown for launch started on Tuesday evening. It will be PSLV QL’s fiftieth mission. With RISAT-2BR1, PSLV will also carry nine other commercial foreign satellites from countries such as the US, Italy, Japan and Israel under a commercial contract with New Space India Limited (NSIL). The 628 kg Earth observation satellite will be positioned at an orbit of 576km altitude.

Last month ISRO launched CARTOSAT 3 satellite on November 27which was a third-generation satellite having high-resolution imaging capability. This was OSRO’s second launch after Chandrayaan 2 in July. CARTOSAT 3 carried along 13 other commercial nanosatellites from the US into Sun Synchronous orbit. This mission was ISRO’s 75th launch mission that will take place from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. Stay tuned for live updates of ISRO’s RISAT-2BR1 launch with Financial Express Online:

Read More

Live Blog

ISRO RISAT-2BR1 launch Live Updates:

Highlights

    09:59 (IST)11 Dec 2019
    ISRO RISAT-2BR1 launch Live: Filling of fuel for 4th stage completed

    On Tuesday (December 10), Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) completed the process of filling of fuel for the fourth stage (PS4) of PSLVC48 RISAT2-BR1.

    09:57 (IST)11 Dec 2019
    ISRO RISAT-2BR1 launch Live: Filling of Oxidiser for 4th stage completed

    On Tuesday (December 10), Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) completed the process of filling of Oxidiser for the fourth stage(PS4) of PSLVC48 - RISAT-2BR1.

    09:51 (IST)11 Dec 2019
    ISRO RISAT-2BR1 launch Live: Filling of propellant for 2nd stage completed

    Earlier, this morning ISRO commenced the process of filling of fuel for the second stage (PS2) of PSLVC48. The space agency has completed the process of filling of propellant for the second stage (PS2) of PSLVC48.

    The countdown for the launch of PSLVC48 - RISAT2BR1 mission commenced on December 10 at 4.40 pm (IST) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) at SHAR, Sriharikota.
