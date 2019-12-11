ISRO’s RISAT-2BR1 launch Live: PSLV QL’s 50th mission to lift off from Sriharikota

ISRO’s RISAT-2BR1 launch Live Updates: The countdown for launch started on Tuesday evening. (Image- ISRO twitter)

ISRO’s RISAT-2BR1 launch Live Updates: ISRO or the Indian Space Research Organisation is launching Radar Imaging Satellite RISAT-2BR1 at 3.25 pm today from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota. The countdown for launch started on Tuesday evening. It will be PSLV QL’s fiftieth mission. With RISAT-2BR1, PSLV will also carry nine other commercial foreign satellites from countries such as the US, Italy, Japan and Israel under a commercial contract with New Space India Limited (NSIL). The 628 kg Earth observation satellite will be positioned at an orbit of 576km altitude.

Last month ISRO launched CARTOSAT 3 satellite on November 27which was a third-generation satellite having high-resolution imaging capability. This was OSRO’s second launch after Chandrayaan 2 in July. CARTOSAT 3 carried along 13 other commercial nanosatellites from the US into Sun Synchronous orbit. This mission was ISRO’s 75th launch mission that will take place from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. Stay tuned for live updates of ISRO’s RISAT-2BR1 launch with Financial Express Online:

