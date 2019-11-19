ISRO to launch multiple satellites again! Cartosat-3 launch date announced

ISRO’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV-C47 rocket will launch the Cartosat-3 satellite and 13 nano satellites. (Image: ISRO)

The Indian Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch Cartosat-3 satellite and 13 American commercial nano satellites on November 25th. The satellite Cartosat-3 is an Earth imaging and mapping satellite while the other 13 commercial nano satellites are from the United States of America which ISRO will launch as part of its commercial arrangement with Department of Space’s NewSpace India Limited (NSIL). ISRO’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV-C47 rocket will launch the Cartosat-3 satellite and 13 nano satellites into Sun Synchronous Orbit from the agency’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota. Tentatively scheduled on November 25, 2019 at 09:28 hrs IST, the launch will take place as per the weather conditions, ISRO said.

Cartosat-3 is ISRO’s “third generation agile advanced satellite” and has high resolution imaging capability. PSLV rocket will place it in an orbit of 509 km with an inclination of 97.5 degree, PTI reported. With 6 solid strap-on motors, PSLV-C47 with Cartosat-3 aboard, is the 21st flight of PSLV in ‘XL’ configuration. ISRO added that from SDSC SHAR Sriharikota, this would be the 74th luanch vehicle mission.

In 2017, ISRO created a record by launching 104 satellites into the orbit using PSLV. The launch carried 714 kg Cartosat-2 as the primary object with 103 co-passengers. All the 104 satellites on-board PSLV-C37 weighed 1378 kg. Out of the 104 satellites, 96 were from the US and one each from The Netherlands, Switzerland, Israel, Kazakhstan and UAE. Rest were Indian.

This will be ISRO first major launch since the launch of Chandrayaan-2 in July this year. The much awaited soft landing of its Vikram lander did not go as per plan but ISRO is gearing up for it future projects including another attempt at soft landing on Moon with Chandrayaan 3, first manned space mission called Gaganyaan and a solar mission called Aaditya L-1. Apart from that there are also plans to make India’s own space station like the International Space Station or ISS.