PSLV-C56 Launch Live Updates: ISRO begins final countdown! Foreign satellites set to lift-off from Sriharikota

ISRO PSLV-C56 Launch Live Updates: The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), standing tall at 44.4 meters, will lift-off from the launch pad at 6:30 am.

Written by FE Online
Updated:
PSLV-C56 Mission Live Updates: PSLV-C56 is set to carry the primary satellite, DS-SAR, a Radar Imaging Earth Observation Satellite, along with six co-passenger satellites.
PSLV C56 Mission Live Updates: ISRO’s PSLV-C56 rocket carrying Singapore's DS-SAR, along with six co-passenger satellites at the launch pad ahead of its launch, in Sriharikota on July 29. (Image: PTI)
PSLV-C56/DS-SAR Mission Launch Live Updates: The final countdown has commenced at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota for the launch of Singapore’s DS-SAR satellite and six co-passenger satellites aboard ISRO’s PSLV-C56 rocket. The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), standing tall at 44.4 meters, will lift-off from the launch pad at 6:30 am.

In a dedicated commercial mission conducted by NewSpace India Ltd, the commercial arm of ISRO, PSLV-C56 is set to carry the primary satellite, DS-SAR, a Radar Imaging Earth Observation Satellite, along with six co-passenger satellites. These satellites will be launched with the aim of serving customers in Singapore.

What happens after DS-SAR satellite is activated?

After the DS-SAR satellite is deployed and activated, it will play a crucial role in fulfilling the satellite imagery needs of different agencies within the Government of Singapore. ST Engineering plans to leverage its capabilities to provide multi-modal and highly responsive imagery and geospatial services to their commercial customers.

ISRO on Saturday announced that its reliable workhorse, PSLV, renowned for its successful satellite placement into the intended orbit, will embark on its 58th flight and its 17th mission with Core Alone Configuration.

PSLV-C56 Launch Live Updates: Stay with us here at financialexpress.com to track live coverage of the PSLV-C56 launch.

06:14 (IST) 30 Jul 2023
PSLV C56 Launch Live Updates: This is PSLV’s 58th flight!

06:10 (IST) 30 Jul 2023
PSLV C56 Launch Live Updates: What time is the take-off?

The PSLV-C56 will be launched from Sriharikota at 6:30 am today. Stay tuned with us as we will bring to you all the coverage from the final countdown.

06:08 (IST) 30 Jul 2023
PSLV C56 Launch Live Updates: Where will the satellite launch from?

The PSLV-C56 will launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The PSLV-C56 is carrying Singapore’s DS-SAR satellite and six other co-passenger satellites.

06:00 (IST) 30 Jul 2023
PSLV C56 Launch Live Updates: Welcome to our live blog!

Hello and welcome to our blog! Here we will bring to you the exciting live coverage of ISRO's PSLV-C56 launch which is just about to take place in a few moments. Stay here with us as we bring to you all the latest updates along with live happenings from Sriharikota.

First published on: 30-07-2023 at 05:51 IST

