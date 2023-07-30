PSLV-C56/DS-SAR Mission Launch Live Updates: The final countdown has commenced at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota for the launch of Singapore’s DS-SAR satellite and six co-passenger satellites aboard ISRO’s PSLV-C56 rocket. The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), standing tall at 44.4 meters, will lift-off from the launch pad at 6:30 am.
In a dedicated commercial mission conducted by NewSpace India Ltd, the commercial arm of ISRO, PSLV-C56 is set to carry the primary satellite, DS-SAR, a Radar Imaging Earth Observation Satellite, along with six co-passenger satellites. These satellites will be launched with the aim of serving customers in Singapore.
What happens after DS-SAR satellite is activated?
After the DS-SAR satellite is deployed and activated, it will play a crucial role in fulfilling the satellite imagery needs of different agencies within the Government of Singapore. ST Engineering plans to leverage its capabilities to provide multi-modal and highly responsive imagery and geospatial services to their commercial customers.
ISRO on Saturday announced that its reliable workhorse, PSLV, renowned for its successful satellite placement into the intended orbit, will embark on its 58th flight and its 17th mission with Core Alone Configuration.
