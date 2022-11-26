ISRO PSLV-C54: In its 56th flight, PSLV successfully places earth observation satellite into orbit; 8 other nano satellites also launched

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched its latest PSLV-C54/ EOS-06 mission with Oceansat-3 and eight nano satellites on board from Sriharikota spaceport on Saturday. Out of the nine satellites, Earth Observation Satellite (EOS)-6 will be the primary passenger, while the others will be piggybacked. ISRO Chairman S Somanath said that PSLV-C54 successfully placed the Earth Observation Satellite into its intended orbit.

The 44.4 metre tall rocket lifted off at a prefixed time at 11.56 am from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at this spaceport at the end of a 25.30-hour countdown. News agency PTI quoted Somanath as saying that after reaching the intended orbit 17 minutes after PSLV-C54 lifted off, the Earth Observation Satellite or the Oceansat successfully separated from the rocket and was placed into orbit.

Scientists would perform lowering of the rocket to place the other co-passenger satellites into a different orbit which is expected to take place in a two-hour duration.

3rd gen satellite in Oceansat series

The Earth Observation Satellite-6 is the third-generation satellite in the Oceansat series. This is to provide continuity services of Oceansat-2 spacecraft with enhanced payload specifications as well as application areas. The 1,117 kg EOS-6 payloads include Ocean Color Monitor (OCM-3), Sea Surface Temperature Monitor (SSTM), Ku-Band Scatterometer (SCAT-3) and ARGOS – a French payload.

This was the 56th flight of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). The mission is reportedly the last one undertaken by the Indian space agency this year.

