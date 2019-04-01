ISRO’s PSLV-C45 lifts off from Satish Dhawan Space Center carrying EMISAT and 28 customer satellites

PSLV C-45 Credits: ISRO (Photo Credit: Twitter)

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) launched its first space mission that put satellites in three different orbits on April 1 i.e today from Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota. ISRO’s PSLV-C45 EMISAT launch was scheduled for today morning and while the launch vehicle took off at 9:27 am today, it took the electronic intelligence satellite EMISAT along with 28 other satellites from Spain (1), Lithuania (2), Switzerland (1) and the United States (24) as part of its payload.

This is the 47th mission for ISRO’s PSLV programme and the PSLV-C45 launched the electronic intelligence satellite EMISAT first into a 749 km orbit after which, it brought down to the 504 km orbit for launching 28 satellites. This was followed by the launch of APRS, AMSAT, and ARIS into the 485 km orbit.

The most interesting part of this launch is that The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), on March 31, 2019, inaugurated its Space Theme Park at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. While the facility was inaugurated by the Dr. K Sivan, ISRO Chairman, one day before the PSLV-C45 EMISAT launch, space enthusiasts will now be able to witness launches taking place from the spaceport of India live from there bare eyes.

Earlier the rocket encountered only two failures so far — its maiden developmental flight ended unsuccessful way back in 1993. In September 2017 the flight went off without any hitch but the IRNSS-1H Satellite could not be released into orbit after the PSLV-C39’s heat shield failed to open on reaching the orbit.

According to ISRO, this is the first time it has been envisaged to provide a microgravity environment for research organizations and academic institutes to perform experiments.