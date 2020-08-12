ISRO pays tribute to Dr Vikram Sarabhai; shares images of Moon crater named after renowned scientist

The crater was named after Dr Vikram Sarabhai.

ISRO Vikram Sarabhai tribute: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) pays tribute to father of the Indian Space Programme Dr Vikram Sarabhai! August 12 marks the birth anniversary of noted Indian physicist and astronomer Dr Vikram Sarabhai, who is also regarded as the father of the Indian Space Programme, and this year, ISRO paid tribute to him in a special way. ISRO took to its official Twitter handle on Wednesday to announce that the Chandrayaan-2 recently captured the image of the Sarabhai Crater on the Moon.

The Indian space agency, in a statement, said that on July 30, the Terrain Mapping Camera-2 (TMC-2) fitted on the recently launched Chandrayaan-2 orbiter captured the images of the Sarabhai Crater. The crater is located in the north eastern quadrant of the Earth’s natural satellite, on Mare Serenitatis, the statement added. Mare Serenitatis is a mare region on the lunar surface which is nearly flat due to the vast lava plains.

The statement added that approximately 250 to 300 kms to the east of the Sarabhai Crater is where the Apollo 17 and Luna 21 missions had landed.

The crater’s 3D view and the digital elevation model (DEM) has also been developed using the Fore, Nadir and Aft images from the camera. These show that the crater has an average depth of around 1.7km taken from its raised rim. Apart from that, the crater walls seem to have an average slope between 25 to 30 degrees.

The ISRO statement also said that the outer region of the Sarabhai Crater is dominated by a large number of smaller craters, with varying diameters. These craters are distributed over the flat plains of the mare. The Sarabhai Crater does not have any large crater, signified as one having a diameter of over 10 kms, within 100 kms of its vicinity. According to ISRO, the Sarabhai Crater, with its gradient inner walls, small hummocky floor and its raised rim, was a great example that would help scientists understand the impact processes on the lunar region filled with lava.

The crater was named after Dr Vikram Sarabhai, who also founded the Physical Research Laboratory. ISRO is celebrating the birth centenary of the renowned scientist.