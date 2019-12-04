ISRO or NASA: Who found Chandrayaan 2’s Vikram lander first? K Sivan speaks

Speaking with news agency ANI Sivan said that they can go back (on their Twitter timeline and website) and see the same.

On the finding of Chandrayaan 2’s Vikram Lander by NASA, ISRO Chief K Sivan said that their own orbiter had located the lander. He also mentioned that they had already declared that on their website. Speaking with news agency ANI Sivan said that they can go back (on their Twitter timeline and website) and see the same. On September 10th the Indian Space Research Organisation had declared that the Vikram Lander was located by Chandrayaan 2’s orbiter. The ISRO twitter handle tweeted that they have not established communication with it yet and were doing their best to achieve it.

This comes after software engineer Shanmuga Subramanian got credited for helping US space agency NASA to discover Chandrayaan-2 Vikram lander’s debris on the moon’s surface. Subramanian hails from Madurai. He used two laptops for the identification of the lander’s crash site.

He did so through a comparison of the before and after images. He made sure his analysis was clean before sending an email to NASA to declare his findings. Shanmuga Subramanian tweeted that NASA had credited him for finding Vikram Lander on the lunar surface. Back on October 3, the engineer had also tweeted two before and after images and compared them encircling Vikram lander’s crash site. Subramanian had also said that this might be Vikram lander’s crash site (Lat: 70.8552, Lon:21.71233 ) and the ejecta that was thrown out of it might have landed over here.

Despite none in his family has an interest in science or technology, he was inspired by ISRO’s satellite launches, Subramanian told PTI. He used to watch the launches after completing his schooling. It kindled an interest in him to explore more. Subramanian also said that he would pursue his passion only outside of his work.

It is important to note that while ISRO might have located the lander before NASA, they also declared that it had a hard landing at the time. Chennai-based techie’s discovery of the Vikram Lander’s debris clearly states a different scenario.