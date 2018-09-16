ISRO launches 2 foreign earth observation satellites

The PSLV-C42 launch vehicle carrying the two satellites blasted off from the first launchpad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at 10.08 PM. (Representational photo)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) today launched the NovaSAR and S1-4 earth observation satellites of the U.K from the spaceport here.

The PSLV-C42 launch vehicle carrying the two satellites blasted off from the first launchpad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at 10.08 PM.

It was a perfect lift off, ISRO officials said.

NovaSAR is intended to be used for forest mapping, land use and ice cover monitoring, flood and disaster monitoring.

The S1-4 will be used for surveying resources, environment monitoring, urban management and disaster monitoring.

The launch comes almost six months after ISRO successfully placed the INRSS-1I navigation satellite in orbit on April 12.