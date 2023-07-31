ISRO is on a roll! Ready to witness the thrill of these upcoming ‘exciting missions’?

ISRO’s Chairman, S Somanath, post the launch of PSLV-C56 on Sunday, revealed an array of upcoming activities as the space agency prepares for thrilling missions, including a GSLV launch scheduled for this year.

ISRO achieved a remarkable feat on Sunday by deploying seven Singaporean satellites into their designated orbits using the reliable Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).

Another PSLV flight!

Somanath provided insights into the future launch campaigns, stating, “We will soon embark on another PSLV mission, either in August or early September. This year promises to be exciting, with the upcoming PSLV flight and the integration of the Gaganyaan test vehicle.”

The much-awaited Gaganyaan mission

The Gaganyaan project aims to demonstrate human spaceflight capabilities. The mission’s primary objective is to carry a crewed spacecraft into orbit and safely return the astronauts to Earth. The Gaganyaan mission holds significant scientific, technological, and strategic importance for India’s space endeavors.

The successful completion of the Gaganyaan mission will make India the fourth nation in the world, after the United States, Russia, and China, to independently conduct human spaceflight. The program is expected to open up new avenues for scientific research, technological advancements, and international cooperation in the field of space exploration. It also holds the potential to inspire and encourage the next generation of scientists and space enthusiasts in India and beyond.

SSLV and GSLV



Speaking about ISRO’s future launches, Somanath, who also serves as the Secretary of the Department of Space, stated, “We have exciting plans to launch the SSLV in its third developmental mission, as well as the GSLV (Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle) mission for deploying the INSAT-3DS. This year is packed with activity for us.”

ISRO’s SSLV, stands for Small Satellite Launch Vehicle. It is a compact and cost-effective launch vehicle and is designed to launch small satellites into a variety of orbits, including Sun-synchronous orbits and polar orbits. The SSLV is primarily targeted at the growing demand for launching small satellites from both domestic and international customers.

The SSLV, ISRO’s sixth launch vehicle, successfully completed two development flights in August 2022 and February of this year.

Meanwhile, at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, the buzz of activity continues following the Chandrayaan-3 launch on July 14. The spacecraft’s orbit-raising maneuvers are underway, setting the stage for its scheduled journey towards the Moon on August 1 after leaving Earth’s orbit. A technically challenging soft landing on the lunar surface is planned for August 23 at 5.47 pm.