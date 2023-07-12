ISRO conducts 24-hour ‘launch rehearsal’ for Chandrayaan-3 mission – Details here

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for its highly anticipated Chandrayaan-3 mission to the moon, scheduled for launch on July 14. In preparation for the mission, ISRO recently conducted a 24-hour “launch rehearsal” to simulate the entire launch process.

The rehearsal, which took place at the spaceport in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, aimed to ensure that all systems and procedures are in place for a successful mission. It involved meticulously going through each step of the launch preparation and process, providing valuable insights and opportunities to address any potential issues that may arise during the actual launch.

Exploring the lunar surface

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to its predecessor, Chandrayaan-2, and shares the objective of demonstrating end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface. The mission comprises a propulsion module, lander module, and a rover, all equipped with cutting-edge technologies required for interplanetary missions.

Chandrayaan-3 mission:

The ‘Launch Rehearsal’ simulating the entire launch preparation and process lasting 24 hours has been concluded.



Mission brochure: https://t.co/cCnH05sPcW pic.twitter.com/oqV1TYux8V — ISRO (@isro) July 11, 2023

The propulsion module will carry the lander and rover configuration to lunar orbit, where the lander will execute a safe and soft landing on the lunar surface. The rover will then commence its exploration, demonstrating its ability to traverse the moon’s terrain and conduct in-situ scientific experiments.

One notable payload aboard the propulsion module is the Spectro-polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth (SHAPE) instrument, designed to study Earth’s spectral and polarimetric measurements from the vantage point of the lunar orbit.

Significance of Chandrayaan-3 mission

ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 mission holds great significance for India’s space exploration endeavors. It represents the space agency’s commitment to pushing boundaries and expanding our understanding of the moon and beyond. By taking a failure-based approach in its design, ISRO aims to mitigate risks and ensure a successful mission.

As the launch date approaches, the scientific community and space enthusiasts eagerly await Chandrayaan-3’s journey to the moon, anticipating new discoveries and advancements in lunar exploration. The mission’s success will further solidify India’s position as a prominent player in the realm of space exploration and inspire future generations to reach for the stars.

(With inputs from agency)