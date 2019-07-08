To the Moon! ISRO releases teaser video and first images of ‘Chandrayaan 2’

Pragyan Rover mounted on the ramp projecting from out of the sides of vikram lander.

India is going to the Moon again and the Press Information Bureau on July 5th shared a teaser trailer of the Indian space agency ISRO’s next mission, ‘Chandrayan-2’. The video was released by ISRO on their website and on the video sharing website YouTube. The video explains how the exploration of the Moon started and tells us about the features of the Chandayaan-2 Spacecraft. The second moon mission of ISRO is scheduled to launch next week.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced earlier that it is all set to launch its second mission to the Moon, ‘ the Chandrayaan-2’ on July 15th, 2019. India launched its first lunar exploration probe back in 2008. This exploration will be India’s first rover based mission and the first space mission in the world to reach on the South Polar region of the Moon.

In the video that ISRO uploaded, they have explained how the exploration on the Moon has been done is all these years by different nations and how Chandrayaan-2 is different and unique amongst all.

The video was first shared by ISRO and then tweeted by PIB with a caption “We are all set, Are you?”

Earlier, ISRO in a Twitter post, paying tribute to the explorers of Earth’s south pole wrote, “Two expeditions 110 years apart.” The exploration of the Earth’s south pole was done in the year 1909 by a group of 16 men and is known as ‘ Nimord Expedition’. The tweet compared the condition of the two explorations in an infographic image and informed about the challenges of the Moon’s south polar exploration.

The Chandrayan 2 mission is an expedition to the south polar region of the Moon. The duration of the whole journey to the Moon is 2 months, the time span of the mission is 14 days. The expedition will be carried out in harshest temperature raging from a freezing negative-157 degree to a melting positive-121 degree Celsius. The number of participants mentioned by ISRO was ‘One Nation’.

Earlier, the agency had released a few pictures of the spacecraft and the Chandrayan-2 rover named Pragyan. The Chandrayan-2 mission has 3 modules namely orbiter, Lander called Vikram and the Rover Pragyan. The video shared by PIB on YouTube, which is almost two and a half minutes long, has been viewed approximately 1.5 lakh times and was liked by more than 13,000 people.