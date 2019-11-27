  1. Home
CARTOSAT-3 launch LIVE: ISRO to launch first satellite since Chandrayaan 2

New Delhi | Updated:Nov 27, 2019 6:58:00 am

Cartosat 3 launch LIVE: CARTOSAT-3 satellite is being launched in order to address the increase in user's demands for large scale urban planning, use of coastal lands, rural resource and infrastructure development and land cover.

Cartosat 3 launch LIVE: ISRO’s CARTOSAT 3 satellite is scheduled for launch on November 27, at around 0928 HRS, from the spaceport of Sriharikota. CARTOSAT-3 is ISRO’s third-generation satellite having high-resolution imaging capability. The satellite will be launched on PSLV-C47 rocket along 13 other commercial nanosatellites from the US into Sun Synchronous orbit from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota. Through the launch, CARTOSAT-3 satellite will be placed in a 509-km far away orbit at an inclination of 97.5 degree. With 6 solid strap-on motors, PSLV-C47 is the 21st flight of PSLV in ‘XL’ configuration. This mission is ISRO’s 74th launch mission that will take place from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

The CARTOSAT-3 satellite is being launched in order to address the increase in user’s demands for large scale urban planning, use of coastal lands, rural resource and infrastructure development and land cover. The launch, scheduled for November 27, will be ISRO’s first mission following the launch of Chandrayaan-2 on July 22.

    The CARTOSAT-3 satellite is considered to be Cartosat series' imaging satellite with the highest resolution and Mx of 1 metre, a major improvement from its series' earlier payloads. It has 60 per cent lesser weight in comparison to Cartosat-2. Other satellites in the Cartosat series are Cartosat-1, Cartosat-2, Cartosat-2A, Cartosat-2B, Cartosat-2C, Cartosat-2D, Cartosat-2E.
