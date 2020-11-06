ISRO begins countdown for EOS-01, 9 other international satellites lunch

The launch viewing gallery of ISRO will remain closed during this launch due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (Credit: twitter/@isro)

Countdown begins for PSLV-C49 EOS-01 lunch! The 26-hour countdown for the lunch of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C49 has started at 1 pm today, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Friday. PSLV-C49—a third generation launch vehicle—carrying 10 satellites, will be launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota tomorrow.

“Countdown for the launch of #PSLVC49/#EOS01 mission commenced today at 1302 Hrs (IST) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota,” ISRO tweeted on Friday. The launch is scheduled at 1502 hours IST on Saturday, the ISRO tweet further said.

The 10 satellites to be launched include India’s latest earth observation satellite EOS-01 and nine foreign satellites— Lithuania (1-technology demonstrator), 4 each from Luxembourg (4 maritime application satellites by Kleos Space) and the US (4-Lemur multi-mission remote sensing satellites). All these satellites are getting lunched under the commercial agreement with New Space India Limited (NSIL), Department of Space, according to ISRO.

This will be ISRO’s first space mission after Covid-19 lockdown in March. This will be PSLV’s 51st mission, which will launch primary satellite EOS-01 along with nine international customer satellites. The EOS-01, an earth observation satellite, will be used for applications in agriculture, forestry and disaster management support. The satellite can take pictures both in the day as well as night. It will be useful for surveillance as well as civilian activities.

The launch viewing gallery of ISRO will remain closed during this launch due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the lunch will be live telecast on ISRO’s official website, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter pages, ISRO said.