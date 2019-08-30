ISRO asks ‘what will the lunar probe find on the Moon?’ Here’s how Twitterati reacted

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO tweeted an interesting question to know people’s perspective on the lunar mission.

Chandrayaan 2: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully ventured its second lunar spacecraft beyond the achievements of its predecessor ‘Chandrayaan 1’. The moon-bound spacecraft which is India’s first rover based space mission is set to explore the south polar region of the Moon. The south polar region of the moon is uncharted territory as all the earlier landings have been made near the equator of the Moon, or in a region on the far side of the Moon. This will be the first time any country will reach out in the south polar region of the Moon. Also, this region of the Moon is called the Dark Side of the moon. The region is called the dark side because of the low axis-inclination of the Moon, which keeps the sunlight away from the deep craters present in the region. Since the region is completely untouched from any interference (even from sunlight), it might have mysteries that could astonish us. ISRO tweeted an interesting question to know people’s perspective on the lunar mission.

In a Tweet on Thursday, ISRO stated and asked, “Chandrayaan 2 has officially gone further than its predecessor Chandrayaan 1! What do you think it will find on the Moon? Do share your thoughts with us in the comments below!”

#Chandrayaan2 has officially gone further than its predecessor Chandrayaan 1! What do you think it will find on the Moon? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!#ISRO #MoonMission pic.twitter.com/pZEnxPf3su — ISRO (@isro) August 29, 2019

Hopefully, this question was asked by the Indian space agency as it wanted to explore the mindset of people vis-a-vis Chandrayaan 2. Not too surprised, many of them had quite a fair knowledge of the topic and reacted with a detailed description of the whole exploration process in the comment section of the post.

A Twitter user in the comment section of the aforementioned post wrote, ” #Chandrayaan2 will find- 1. More info regarding WATER sources on the Moon. 2. Different types of Minerals found on the lunar surface which will help in learning about the evolution of the Moon. 3. Examine the fossils in the cold traps of South pole & learn more about our early Solar System.”

#Chandrayaan2 will find-

??Find more info regarding WATER sources on moon.

??Different types of Minerals found on lunar surface which will help in learning about evolution of moon.

??Examine the fossils in the cold traps of South pole & learn more about our early Solar System. pic.twitter.com/3Y4JIN5ZE7 — Vinay Verma (@Vinay___Verma) August 29, 2019

A very detailed comment was made by a user who explained the names of minerals and ions which might be found on the Moon. He wrote “Traces of hydroxyl ions (OH—), Existence of heavier elements by its payload CHASE (Mg, Al, Si, Ca, Fe…), Residual of materials brought in by the solar winds (H and He), The elemental makeup of the local regolith, The age of the South Polar Aitken Basin or the Moon in gen.”

– Traces of hydroxyl ions (OH—)

– Existence of heavier elements by its payload CHASE (Mg, Al, Si, Ca, Fe…)

– Residual of materials brought in by the solar winds (H and He)

– The elemental makeup of the local regolith

– The age of the South Polar Aitken Basin or the Moon in gen. — Colonel Equinox ? (@Astro_Neel) August 29, 2019

Another user while lauding the effort of ISRO and emphasising on the importance of the Moon as a site for further space exploration wrote, ” #Chandrayaan2 will make India proud for sure with its completely successful mission. After soft-landing on the moon surface, #pragyan will send all the information to earth and also it will trace Helium-3 deposits.”

READ: Chandrayaan 2: From time, date of landing on Moon to why it will be terrifying process for ISRO; 11 cool facts

This user also sought out a piece of very interesting information from the Indian Space Agency as he asked, “Tell us, what is the name u r giving to lander’s landing place?”

#Chandrayaan2 will make India proud for sure with its complete successful mission. After soft-landing on the moon surface #Pragnan will send all the information to earth and also it will trace Helium-3 deposits. Tell us,what is the name u r giving to lander’s landing place? ?? — Mastan ???? (@Mastan_Nani_) August 29, 2019

One of them replied with mentioned of the global importance of the findings of the lunar probe and wrote “Whatever it finds will be of great relevance to global scientists. And we as Indians should be proud to share the knowledge with the entire world. It will find the hard work of Indian scientists getting realises. #JaiHind.”

Whatever it finds will be of great relevance to global scientists And we as Indians should be proud to share the knowledge with the entire world It will find the hard work of Indian scientists getting realises #JaiHind — anarrupji (@anarrupji) August 29, 2019

Hoping that the Moon will be our future space exploration site a comment mentioned that “Chandrayaan 2 will discover areas for our launch pads to further our missions beyond in the deep space! Also means that would help us survive their ’minerals, H2O confirmation.”

It will discover areas for our launch pads to further our missions beyond in the deep space! Also means that would help us survive their ’minerals, H2O confirmation #ProudMoment #Chandrayaan2theMoon #ISROMissions — Sanket Joshi (@Sanket_rj) August 29, 2019

One of them highlighted the key factors related to the Moon. “Presence of water, moon geology activity, and also the NASA apollo mission evidence. And lots of things which would be mysterious.. #chandrayaan2,” the user wrote.

Presence of water, moon geology activity, and also the nasa apollo mission evidence… And lots of things which would be mysterious.. #chandrayaan 2 — Chitwan@ (@Chitwan92644) August 29, 2019

The comment section of the post was filled with funny reactions. Users wrote hilarious replies and posted hysterical memes. One them while relating to the childhood lullaby wrote “It will find pua on the Moon. Just for the joke. Take it as a joke ISRO.”

It will find pua on moon ??????????????????????????…just for the joke…take it as a joke ISRO. — priti pandey (@pritipa15978193) August 29, 2019

While another funny comment from a user mentioned the daily life issue of mobile-signal loss and suggested that it might be found on the Moon as it is not available of the Earth. He wrote “Signal! Mobile ka! #jio #Airtel #Vodafone ka. Idher toh milta nahi, shayad udher mile.”

Tweets and reactions apart, the remarkable achievement of ISRO will certainly prove to be very useful for further space explorations. Also, it could be highly informative for space agencies like NASA which is planning a manned moon-mission in the polar region of the Moon. ISRO will take a giant leap on September 7, when it will make a soft landing on the lunar surface in a tensed 15-minute long powered descent.