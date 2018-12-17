ISRO all set to launch GSAT-7A onboard GSLV-F11 on December 19

The GSLV-F11 will inject GSAT-7A into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). (Reuters)

Preparations are on for the launch of the country’s 35th communication satellite GSAT-7A onboard the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle GSLV-F11 on December 19, the Indian Space Research Organisation said Monday. GSAT-7A, built by ISRO, will provide communication capability to users in Ku-band over the Indian region, the space agencysaid in a release.

The countdown for the launch ofthe satellite with a mission life of eight years will begin Tuesday at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre inSriharikota, it said. ISRO is all set to launch the communication satellite onboard GSLV-F11 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota Wednesday, according to a release from the space agency.

The GSLV-F11 will inject GSAT-7A into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). The satellite will be placed in its final Geostationary Orbit using the onboard propulsion system. GSLV-F11 is ISRO’s fourth generation launch vehicle with three stages.

The four liquid strap-ons and a solid rocket motor at the core form the first stage of the launch vehicle, while the second stage is equipped with high thrust engine using liquid fuel, the space agency said on its website. The Cryogenic Upper Stage forms the third and final stage of the vehicle.