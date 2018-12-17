ISRO all set to launch GSAT-7A onboard GSLV-F11 on December 19

By: | Published: December 17, 2018 10:01 PM

Preparations are on for the launch of the country's 35th communication satellite GSAT-7A onboard the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle GSLV-F11 on December 19, the Indian Space Research Organisation said Monday.

ISRO, GSAT-7A, GSLV-F11, communication satellite, Satellite Launch Vehicle, Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit, science newsThe GSLV-F11 will inject GSAT-7A into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). (Reuters)

Preparations are on for the launch of the country’s 35th communication satellite GSAT-7A onboard the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle GSLV-F11 on December 19, the Indian Space Research Organisation said Monday. GSAT-7A, built by ISRO, will provide communication capability to users in Ku-band over the Indian region, the space agencysaid in a release.

The countdown for the launch ofthe satellite with a mission life of eight years will begin Tuesday at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre inSriharikota, it said. ISRO is all set to launch the communication satellite onboard GSLV-F11 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota Wednesday, according to a release from the space agency.

The GSLV-F11 will inject GSAT-7A into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). The satellite will be placed in its final Geostationary Orbit using the onboard propulsion system. GSLV-F11 is ISRO’s fourth generation launch vehicle with three stages.

The four liquid strap-ons and a solid rocket motor at the core form the first stage of the launch vehicle, while the second stage is equipped with high thrust engine using liquid fuel, the space agency said on its website. The Cryogenic Upper Stage forms the third and final stage of the vehicle.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. ISRO all set to launch GSAT-7A onboard GSLV-F11 on December 19
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition