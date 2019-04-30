Is Yeti real? Indian Army sights footprints of snowman, news goes viral

News of Nepalese folklore mythical creature 'Yeti' being sighted by the Indian Army Mountaineering team has gone viral, across the globe. For the first time comes confirmation from the Indian Army that its Mountaineering Expedition Team has sited Mysterious Footprints of mythical beast 'Yeti'. As a proof, it has shared photos of the footprints measuring 32x15 inches close to Makalu Base Camp earlier this month. This elusive snowman has only been sighted at Makalu-Barun National Park in the past. According to a tweet from the twitter handle of Indian Army that reads: "For the first time, an Indian Army Mountaineering Expedition Team has sited mysterious footprints of mythical beast 'Yeti' measuring 32x15 inches close to Makalu Base Camp on 09 April 2019. This elusive snowman has only been sighted at Makalu-Barun National Park in the past.\u201d For the first time, an #IndianArmy Moutaineering Expedition Team has sited Mysterious Footprints of mythical beast 'Yeti' measuring 32x15 inches close to Makalu Base Camp on 09 April 2019. This elusive snowman has only been sighted at Makalu-Barun National Park in the past. pic.twitter.com\/AMD4MYIgV7 \u2014 ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) April 29, 2019 According to senior army officials, evidence has been photographed and handed over to subject matter experts in an effort to help the sighting to be studied in a scientific manner. Adding that the videos and photos came to them almost ten days ago from the team. \u201cThe mountaineering team is still on its expedition hence further details will be available when they are available on SATCOM,\u201d said the officer. These photographic shreds of evidence clearly match with the earlier theories and the idea behind sharing was to excite scientific temper and rekindle the interest, army officials added. Also read |\u00a03,000-kg garbage collected from Mt Everest, as Nepal\u2019s clean-up campaign gathers momentum The legend around the Yeti, or \u2018Abominable Snowman\u2019, goes back to the 1920s and until very recently several papers and documentaries have been made on the creature which according to the folklore roams around in the Himalayan Region and has never been fully sighted. Though there are visuals of ape-like man depicting the Yeti, a term used by a British explorer in 1951, Eric Shipton who while looking for a different route up Mt. Everest found a footprint and eventually was the first ever to document sighting of similar sized footprints in the Lhakpa La of Tibet. The creature is also referred to as Meh-Teh (man-bear) and Kang-mi (snowman). There have been several movies made on the Yeti which has been popular and has caught the imagination of both young and old as well as the scientists who are curious to locate this creature.