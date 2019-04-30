Is Yeti real? Indian Army sights footprints of snowman, news goes viral

By: |
Published: April 30, 2019 1:16:26 PM

According to senior army officials, evidence has been photographed and handed over to subject matter experts in an effort to help the sighting to be studied in a scientific manner.

Yeti, Yeti photo by Indian Army, Yeti Sightings, Indian Army, Abominable Snowman Yeti, Makalu Base Camp, Nepal, Makalu-Barun National Park These photographic shreds of evidence clearly match with the earlier theories and the idea behind sharing was to excite scientific temper and rekindle the interest, army officials added.

News of Nepalese folklore mythical creature ‘Yeti’ being sighted by the Indian Army Mountaineering team has gone viral, across the globe. For the first time comes confirmation from the Indian Army that its Mountaineering Expedition Team has sited Mysterious Footprints of mythical beast ‘Yeti’. As a proof, it has shared photos of the footprints measuring 32×15 inches close to Makalu Base Camp earlier this month. This elusive snowman has only been sighted at Makalu-Barun National Park in the past.

According to a tweet from the twitter handle of Indian Army that reads: “For the first time, an Indian Army Mountaineering Expedition Team has sited mysterious footprints of mythical beast ‘Yeti’ measuring 32×15 inches close to Makalu Base Camp on 09 April 2019. This elusive snowman has only been sighted at Makalu-Barun National Park in the past.”

According to senior army officials, evidence has been photographed and handed over to subject matter experts in an effort to help the sighting to be studied in a scientific manner. Adding that the videos and photos came to them almost ten days ago from the team. “The mountaineering team is still on its expedition hence further details will be available when they are available on SATCOM,” said the officer. These photographic shreds of evidence clearly match with the earlier theories and the idea behind sharing was to excite scientific temper and rekindle the interest, army officials added.

Also read | 3,000-kg garbage collected from Mt Everest, as Nepal’s clean-up campaign gathers momentum

The legend around the Yeti, or ‘Abominable Snowman’, goes back to the 1920s and until very recently several papers and documentaries have been made on the creature which according to the folklore roams around in the Himalayan Region and has never been fully sighted.

YetiEarlier image of the footprint of Yeti captured by Eric Shipton.

Though there are visuals of ape-like man depicting the Yeti, a term used by a British explorer in 1951, Eric Shipton who while looking for a different route up Mt. Everest found a footprint and eventually was the first ever to document sighting of similar sized footprints in the Lhakpa La of Tibet. The creature is also referred to as Meh-Teh (man-bear) and Kang-mi (snowman).

There have been several movies made on the Yeti which has been popular and has caught the imagination of both young and old as well as the scientists who are curious to locate this creature.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Is Yeti real? Indian Army sights footprints of snowman, news goes viral
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

A make in India success story: Big surge in exports of electronics items, imports also at record high
A make in India success story: Big surge in exports of electronics items, imports also at record high
Modi government's Saubhagya scheme lives up to its billing
Modi government's Saubhagya scheme lives up to its billing
IBC success: Most insolvent firms wound up -- a report card
IBC success: Most insolvent firms wound up -- a report card
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition