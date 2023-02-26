Is there a core within Earth’s core? Scientists make new breakthrough – Details inside

For a long time now, scientists have been studying the Earth’s inner core in order to understand its evolution and planetary origin. They have made a breakthrough discovery regarding this region.

It was previously believed that the Earth’s inner core, mantle, outer core, and crust were the main structural components of the planet. However, new research has revealed that there is a fifth layer. The research is published in the Nature Communications journal.

For the first time, scientists have been able to make an observation of a mysterious metal ball that’s located in the Earth’s inner core. This object has been the subject of various conjectures, but this is the first time that it has been observed in such detail.

According to the researchers, the discovery was made after analyzing the inner core’s seismic waves, which were generated by powerful earthquakes. They learned that the inner core has a wickedly hot ball of nickel and iron that measures 800 miles wide.

The Earth’s internal structure is composed of four layers. These are composed of a rocky crust, an outer core that’s made of magma, a solid inner core, and a rocky mantle. The inner core, which is about 1,500 miles wide, was discovered during the 1930s by researchers who were monitoring the seismic waves coming from Earth.

According to the study’s lead author, seismologist Pham, the findings could help scientists understand the surface of other cosmic bodies.

The researchers were able to make the discovery after analyzing the data collected by seismograms, which are digital records of ground movement. Due to the increasing number of seismic networks around the world, the study was able to take place.

The researchers noted that the inner core, which only accounts for less than a per cent of Earth’s volume, serves as a time capsule of the planet’s history. As its size increases, the solidification process generates more heat and light elements, which then contribute to the convection of the outer core.

The researchers noted that the solidification process of the inner core allows the formation of new light and heat elements. These elements then contribute to the convection of the outer core, which in turn generates the Earth’s magnetic field.