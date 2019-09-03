Is Earth ready against any deadly asteroid? NASA and ESA might have a solution

NASA and ESA have been working on several projects to develop an asteroid deflection method. (Representational Image: Thinkstock)

Ever thought that Amidst thousands of asteroids travelling haphazardly in our solar system, what if one big planet killer is headed towards us? Will that be the end of our existence? Do we have any planetary defence from such global threat wheezing towards us from space? Generally, our Earth is a small part of a much larger system and the chances of being hit by an asteroid are very minimal. Also, the space agencies around the globe continuously keep a track of all such haywire asteroids around us. These agencies monitor their potential movement to understand their threat level of impact. But, despite all these measures, we are still not free from such threats. Considering asteroid-impact as a potential extinction-level threat, asteroid researchers and spacecraft engineers from NASA, European Space Agency (ESA) and experts from other space agencies will be meeting in Rome to discuss the latest progress in asteroid deflection methods. The meeting will be held next week.

NASA and ESA have been working on several projects to develop an asteroid deflection method. ESA in regard to this stated that “The method of asteroid deflection is a double-spacecraft mission and is known as Asteroid Impact Deflection Assessment (AIDA). The mission is aimed to deviate a binary asteroid 65803 Didymos (1996 GT) in October 2022 which will have a close encounter with the Earth.

While elaborating the process of asteroid deflection mechanism the European Space Agency (ESA) informed that “In order to deflect the binary asteroid, 2 independent spacecraft would be sent to 65803 Didymos (1996 GT) including an asteroid impactor. NASA Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) which will be the impactor will travel in space along with an Italian CubeSat, LICIACube. The Italian LICIACube will serve the purpose of analysing the impact of an asteroid and send data to the ground team.

READ: Massive ‘city-killer’ asteroid is heading dangerously close to the Earth

A 3-day Asteroid Impact Deflection Assessment(AIDA) workshop will be conducted between 11 and 13 September in Rome. In the aforementioned workshop where the two participants NASA and ESA will share the details related to the progress and development of the AIDA. The European space agency informed that “The NASA-lead Impactor part of AIDA or the DART probe will reach the 65803 Didymos (1996 GT) binary system in late 2022. The Impactor will then crash into the asteroid moon at a speed of about 6 km/s.”

HERA is the ESA’s part of the AIDA project will conduct an analysis related to the impact of an asteroid. Hopefully, the space agencies around the globe are working on something reliable to deflect such monsters coming towards us from Space.