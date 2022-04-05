IPCC’s AR6 Report: ‘Running out of time,’ blunt warning from scientists – Big takeaways from UN’s ‘file of shame’

The Inter-governmental Panel on Climate Change or IPCC released the most damning report on the climate crisis urging for an urgent wakeup call for the humanity. The report, which has been dubbed as ‘file of shame’ by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has one simple and blunt warning for all of us – we don’t have time and whatever has been done or pledged so far is just a hollow promise and grossly insufficient to save the planet from total destruction. So far, six assessment reports have been published by the IPCC. The AR6 or the sixth assessment report was divided into three parts. Part A was released in August, 2021, Part B was made public in February 2022 and the Part C was released on Monday (April 4, 2022).

While Part A of AR6 spoke extensively about more incidents of heatwaves, melting glaciers, critical rise in the sea levels and extreme rains, Part B said that if no suitable actions are taken by the governments and other stakeholders around the world, than Earth would see disastrous increase in greenhouse gases and more climate crisis-linked calamities. Part A also highlighted the fact that the increase in planet’s temperature by 1.5 degree Celsius was almost a done deal. So, what are the latest finding of the Part C of the AR6? Here are the big takeaways from the IPCC’s new report on climate crisis:

1: Focus on fossil fuel: The main finding of the latest IPCC report is that the world must focus on reducing dependency on fossil fuel. Governments around the world must put more effort in generating solar and wind energy. The emissions should peak by 2025 if we want to keep Earth under 1.5 degree Celsius mark, the report says. We need to say goodbye to coal, for good, that’s the major takeaway.

2: Tech to rescue: Carbon dioxide removal via technological methods have also found the mention in the report. While many green crusaders feel that this may not solve the purpose, the report says that the main agenda is to keep Earth cool. So if some sort of tech intervention can be utilised, so be it!

3: We the people: From low carbon diets to managing food waste to improving public transport across cities, the IPCC report talks heavily about making societal change a key weapon to fight climate crisis. It should be noted that the report has revealed that the least developed nations are responsible for just 3.3 per cent of the carbon emission. This 2019 data also shows that the onus is on the rick countries.

4: Show me the money: It is often perceived that environment-friendly measure cost a lot. That it is not affordable to go green. But the IPCC report says that there is not of cash supply that is still devoted to the fossil fuel. If this pattern changes, we would be able to meet the 1.5 degree Celsius target. Yes, keeping Earth cool may cost a bit but in longer run it would still be much lower than economic cost that each nation may have to bear to reduce global warming. So, bottom line – limit now instead of reducing global warming later.