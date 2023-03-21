IPCC says global warming will violate critical threshold by 2030 – What does this mean and what will be its impact on India?

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) reaffirmed its previous findings on Monday, noting that despite the various efforts being made to limit global temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the world is still not moving fast enough to prevent dangerous climate change.

According to the IPCC, the average global temperature has already exceeded the pre-industrial era’s 1.1 degrees Celsius. It’s more likely that the 1.5 degrees Celsius mark will be reached within the next few years.

The IPCC’s sixth assessment cycle summarizes the various reports that were released during the period between 2018 and 2022. These reports provide a comprehensive analysis of the science behind climate change and its impacts.

The synthesis report contains three main sections. One of these is dedicated to keeping the temperature increase within 1.5 degrees Celsius. The other two are related to the oceans and cryosphere.

Global actions that needs to be taken

According to the report, the likelihood of the global temperature going beyond 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2030 is about 50 per cent. However, despite the possible limit, the current level of global action is not enough to prevent the temperature from rising even further, Professor Joyashree Roy, one of the 93 authors of the Synthesis report told the Indian Express.

If the temperature continues to increase beyond 1.5 degrees Celsius, it could cause irreversible damage, warned Roy.

The report noted that human activities have contributed about 1.1 degrees Celsius to the increase in temperature since the pre-industrial era. It is estimated that the world has already emitted over 2,400 billion tons of carbon dioxide since 1850.

To have a chance of avoiding dangerous levels of warming, the report noted that the world should stop emitting more than 500 billion tons of carbon emissions by 2020.

The report also noted that the effects of climate change are unevenly distributed. The poor and disadvantaged are the most vulnerable, and the strategies to combat it need to be rooted in a wide range of knowledge and values.

Impacts on India

According to Aditi Mukherjee, one of the authors of the report, India is expected to be severely affected by climate change.

Despite the country’s low per capita emissions, India is still considered to be one of the leading emitters of greenhouse gases. As a result, it has urged other countries to take immediate action to address the issue.

Despite the progress that has been made in implementing the plans and strategies to deal with climate change, many areas still have gaps.

The report noted that the damages caused by climate change are often not quantified properly. This makes it difficult for policymakers to carry out effective negotiations.

According to the IPCC, the lack of political will and resources, as well as the low sense of urgency, are some of the key factors that prevent countries from taking effective action against climate change.