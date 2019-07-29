International Tiger Day: Back from the brink of extinction! How India turned it around for Tigers in last few years

The Tiger Census 2018, which shows that the number of Tigers in India has doubled, is a remarkable achievement.

Tiger census 2018: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a gathering during the release of All India Tiger Estimation on the occasion of International Tiger Day on Monday appreciated the efforts of Indians towards adding up to the initiative of protecting Tigers. The Tiger population in India was declining fast and the condition became worrisome. The Tiger Census 2018, which shows that the number of Tigers in India has doubled, is a remarkable achievement. PM Modi mentioned about the results of Tiger census which was declared in the conference. He said that the number in the census will make every Indian proud and every nature lover happy and that the duration in which we attained this achievement is praiseworthy. India had a target to double the Tiger population by 2022 but we achieved it in 2018 itself, which is four years early.

Prime Minister Modi in his speech said, “The continuous and dedicated work of various stakeholders has helped us to achieve this remarkable feat and is one of the finest examples of ‘Sankalp Se Siddhi’. “Once the people of India decide to do something, there is no force that can prevent them from getting the desired results,” said PM Modi.

Mentioning the remarkable growth in the population of Tigers, PM Modi said that “Today, we can proudly say that India with more than 3,000 Tigers, is among the largest and safest habitats for the animal.” He, while talking about the balance between development and environment said that these two working in tunes have been debated over-ages. “I feel it is possible to strike a healthy balance between – development and environment. In our policies, in our economics, we have to change the conversation about conservation” said the Prime Minister.

In his speech, he also assured that the country will proposer both economically and environmentally. It will build more roads and will have cleaner rivers. India will have better train connectivity and also greater tree coverage. Our nation will build more homes for our citizens and at the same time create quality habitats for animals. It will have a vibrant marine economy and healthier marine ecology.” This balance is what will contribute to a strong and inclusive India.” PM Modi said.

Emphasizing on the sustainable infrastructure growth, Prime Minister Modi said that work has been done at a tremendous pace in the last five years to boost the next-generation infrastructure. The forest cover and protected areas in India have increased. Notably, the number of Protected Areas in India has increased from 692 to a total of 860 now. Along with that, the number of Community Reserve has increased from 43 in the year 2014 to above one hundred now.

While addressing the nation on the release of 4th cycle of All India Tiger Estimation – 2018, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar informed that the estimation of Tigers was a mammoth exercise and during this survey 3.8 lakh sqaure km area was covered. Authorities traversed 5.2 square km on foot and as many as 26,000 camera traps were set up in different jungles. These cameras took almost 3.5 lakh images of which 76,000 captured Tigers. Analysts then sat to match these images and count the number of Tigers.

The CEO of Niti Aayog, Amitabh Kant on the occasion International Tiger Day wrote on his Twitter “Tigers were close to extinction in India a few years ago. India has demonstrated its will to preserve, conserve and revive this pride of India. On Global Tiger Day my compliments to all those who have helped in the fight to save Tigers.”

Notably, the number of Tigers went below a total of 1,500 in the year 2008 and the endangered animal was on the verge of extinction due to the drastic decline in its population.